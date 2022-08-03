type here...
After 6 years of fighting, Prince’s estate is finally settled

By printveela editor

(CNN)Prince’s estate After a six-year court battle, the verdict is finally out. The The late singer He left no will regarding his $156 million estate.

After the singer died in 2016, his six half-siblings were named as his legal heirs.
Now, according to a copy of court documents obtained by CNN, the Minnesota First Judicial District has ordered the cash from Prince’s estate to be split equally between Prince Legacy LLC and Prince Ott Holdings LLC.
    Prince Legacy LLC previously included the interests of Prince’s three half-siblings, Sharon Nelson, John Nelson and Noreen Nelson.
      According to court documents, Prince Ott Holdings LLC is owned by music publishing company Primary Wave and includes the interests of Tyka Nelson, Omar Baker and Alfred Jackson, as well as three separate entities owned by Primary Wave.
        Also listed in the documents is a bank that was appointed by the court to manage the estate’s affairs during the trial.
        Comerica Bank & Trust receives $3 million to cover costs and expenses associated with closing the estate, “including preparation of tax returns, professional fees, costs and any awards entered in pending litigation related to the estate.” Whatever is left will be split between Prince Ott Holdings LLC and Prince Legacy LLC.

          CNN’s Cheri Mossberg contributed to this report.

