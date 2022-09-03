After 50 years, western slope cutthroat trout are returning to the lake in Banff National Park.

Cutthroat trout have declined dramatically and are considered endangered under the provincial Wildlife Act. Parks Canada hope they will thrive in Alberta’s lakes.

For the first time in 50 years, West Slope cutthroat trout are once again swimming in the Hidden Lake, a conservation feat that Parks Canada experts have been working to achieve for more than a decade.

High in the Skokie Valley in Banff National Park, experts have been working through trial and error to restore the ideal habitat for native and endangered cutthroat trout from Alberta’s West Slope. This summer, thousands of fish strong enough to survive in the wild are once again swimming freely in the lake.

“I just can’t even believe we’re finally bringing back cutthroat trout from the western slope, this looks like the pinnacle of our work,” said biologist Megan Goody. “I thought we’d never see each other, but here we are.”

Fertilized eggs are transferred from the hatchery to remote riverside hatcheries that protect them from becoming prey. The buckets lull growing trout and mimic a nest environment with water flowing through pipes and a valve set that way in a moving stream.

Carly Upshall carries the test tubes that make up the coastal incubators that help cutthroat trout breed in the Hidden Lake. (Helen Pike/CBC)

For those who travel on foot, it looks like nothing more than a set of pipes you can find at Home Depot. But for those working on the project, they mean years of work are finally paying off.

If all goes well, in five years this population of tiny fish will be old enough to breed.

“In the 50s, they were self-sufficient in this lake,” says water specialist Shelly Humphreys. “Therefore, we fully expect that they will be fine in this lake in the future.”

The fertilized eggs are carried from the hatchery to remote incubators along the riverbank, which protect them from being turned into prey. (Helen Pike/CBC)

Trouble began in the 1900s when officials introduced non-native species to many of the lakes in the National Park to stock with anglers looking for exciting catches. The park stopped the practice decades ago, but the damage has been done.

Creek and rainbow trout flourished and crowded out native species. Then, as the water temperature rose, it became harder for the fish to survive.

Across the park, they now occupy less than 10 percent of their historical range.

Hidden Lake, located in a remote corner of the Skokie Valley in Banff National Park, is the perfect place for cutthroat reintroduction because it is cool and secluded. (Helen Pike/CBC)

“They feed on ospreys and bears,” Humphreys said. “Brook trout are not to the same degree because of the time they spawn and when the bears and birds are here. We are correcting a mistake we made about 50 years ago in this place.”

To correct this error, Parks had to go through several difficult battles:

Fish need cool lakes to thrive.

Due to years of breeding introduced populations, they needed to find genetically pure trout.

Introduced species, namely the non-native brook trout, had to be removed from the Hidden Lake.

When the province first listed cutthroat trout at risk, Humphreys said they launched a spawning survey to find out where the fish nested.

Then an accidental discovery helped make Hidden Lake the perfect habitat for this conservation project. They found a waterfall downstream.

A waterfall in Banff’s Skokie Valley protects fish from risk. (Helen Pike/CBC)

“It’s not on our maps and you can’t see it on aerial photographs,” Humphreys said.

“We are so happy that the valley has this waterfall. He will prevent the trout from coming back here and ruining our conservation project.”

With nearby glaciers keeping it cool and a sheltered waterfall downstream, Hidden Lake was the hideout the team was looking for.

They then set to work, first trying to remove non-native species manually using nets, fishing and electric fishing. But this proved disappointing and ultimately unsuccessful.

Water treated with rotenone turns pink, but the color fades as the water flows downstream. (Courtesy of Parks Canada)

“After about four years, we realized that it wasn’t really working,” Humphreys said. “We were still getting a lot of breeding introduced brook trout, so we had to change the methods.”

It was then that they decided to take a new path and introduce rotenone, a natural fish poison derived from plant roots.

Humphreys explained that the pink powder is added to the water and enters the fish through the gills, inhibiting its respiration at the molecular level. It is only toxic to fish and is not harmful to humans, mammals, or birds at the concentrations used.

“He himself is quickly destroyed by the sun and with the seething water that flows from here, he is destroyed.”

According to her, it was much more effective.

After two years, this treatment gave Parks a clean slate—a lake that had no fish at all and was ready to be repopulated by cutthroat trout from the western slope.

This, Humphreys added, marked the beginning of a whole new process: the search for the hardiest fish with the best chance of survival.

“They are being threatened. There aren’t many of them and we can’t buy them anywhere. We needed to find them on the ground,” Humphreys said.

After training in an incubator and rearing eggs in a mobile incubator, the eggs become strong enough to live in a stream.

And these are alevins – freshly hatched trout still carrying yolks – floating in contraption buckets watched by park rangers until they are ready to be released.