After 18 months, it will be illegal in Quebec to nail a cat or crop a dog’s ears or tail.

Quebec recently passed a new law banning “cosmetic surgery” on cats and dogs.

The ordinance, which will take effect in 18 months, bans declawing, stunning, tail docking and ear docking in cats and dogs. These procedures will no longer be legal in Quebec unless they are medically necessary.

The regulation regarding the welfare and safety of pets and horses comes from the Quebec Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food.

It also defines minimum standards for the care or breeding of cats, dogs, guinea pigs, domestic pigs, rabbits, ferrets, and horses, such as socialization, enrichment, and exercise.

This would make it illegal to euthanize animals.

In a press release, the ministry said the rules will provide specific standards for pet owners and breeders across the province.

“The publication of the ordinance is a big step for the protection of animals in Quebec,” Minister André Lamontagne said.

Implementing standards into law

The ruling to ban cosmetic surgery on pets comes after years of pressure from organizations such as the Order of Veterinarians of Quebec, which in 2017 banned its members from docking their tails or trimming their ears.

However, officially, these prohibitions have not been enshrined in law – until now.

In a statement to the CBC, the ministry said the 18-month waiting period should give people and businesses time to comply with the new rules.

However, one rule that will take effect on August 25 is that new licensed breeders will be limited to 50 animals.

However, some animal rights advocates say this new rule should apply to existing operations as well.

“Anyone currently keeping more than 50 animals for breeding purposes will be allowed to continue to keep those animals. And only new breeders who apply for permits will not be able to have more than 50 animals,” said Sophie Gaillard of the Montreal Society for the Protection of Animals.

“The measure has been significantly relaxed,” Gaillard said.