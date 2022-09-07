New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Authorities in Afghanistan’s eastern provinces have reopened some girls’ high schools, although the move has not been officially sanctioned.

“Schools have opened a few days ago. The rules, culture and customs of Islam are followed. School principals have asked students to return to school, and girls’ high schools are open,” Paktia chief Maulvi Khaliqyar Ahmadzai, the province’s culture and information department, told Reuters.

In August 2021, the Taliban took control of Afghanistan after the full withdrawal of US forces. The group pledged to protect women’s rights “within the bounds of Islam”, raising questions about what rights women would enjoy in the new emirate. The international community quickly discovered that the list would remain much shorter.

The UN Security Council called on the Taliban to “immediately reverse” policies and practices towards women and girls in Afghanistan, which have banned secondary education, which The Guardian newspaper wrote is a complete ban on women’s higher education.

Taliban leaders indicated that they could reopen schools in March 2022, but they instead postponed that decision, adding, “We are not saying they will be closed forever.”

The decision to open a school in Paktia was made without official approval. A spokesman told Reuters that the province’s education department had no advanced notice and there was no response from the national education ministry on the matter.

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Fox News Digital last year that “there will be no issue with women’s rights” after the group’s takeover. But, in a recent follow-up interview, he argued that Afghanistan has “a different society” that “cannot be reconciled with European society.”

Shaheen paints a more rosy picture than critics have alleged, claiming that the Taliban has worked to integrate women into government and positions of power and has not restricted access to education at all. He also claimed that the group had placed women in the Ministry of Education, Higher Education, Public Health and Home Affairs.

Piers Morgan raised the issue in an interview with Shaheen, noting that the spokesperson’s own daughters attend the school, but Shaheen insisted that they “observe the hijab.” He recently told NPR that the issue of women in schools centers on “school uniforms.”

“We have never said we are against education [of women]” Shaheen claimed in a recent Fox News Digital interview. “It’s a universal right for everyone. Secondly, the picture is not what our opponents have painted.”

Shaheen tried to shift the blame to media reports, ignoring NGO and UN reports on the situation of women and girls.

“Currently, 450,000 students from private and public universities, all for Afghanistan, and millions of girls are studying in primary schools and secondary schools,” he added. “That’s not what the media is portraying.”