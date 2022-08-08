New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

August marks one year since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in what many critics call the most significant foreign policy blemish in US history.

National security correspondent Jennifer Griffin recounted key details on “The Faulkner Focus” Monday leading up to the country’s collapse and the timeline of America’s withdrawal.

“Afghanistan has always been known as the graveyard of empires,” Griffin told host Harris Faulkner. “Four successive US presidents have tried to pull all US troops out of Afghanistan. Talked to three presidents.”



President Biden inherited the outline retreat from the Trump administration, which was originally scheduled to take place in May 2021. Biden ultimately decided to withdraw the military “unconditionally” by September 11, 2021, despite pushback.

“All of his national security advisers advise against pulling out all U.S. forces,” Griffin said.

The pushback over the full withdrawal of US troops was not unique to the Biden White House. Griffin noted that there were concerns about the impact of withdrawing all U.S. troops during then-President Trump’s term.

Critics have blamed Biden, however, for what has been described as one of the most significant foreign policy failures in history following the death of 13 US service members in a Kabul airport explosion along with at least 170 Afghan civilians.

The tragic attack on August 26 was one of the deadliest days in years for the US military.

“On August 30, 2021, the United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, hoping to end America’s longest war,” Griffin recalled.

The Biden White House has also faced scrutiny for leaving American, Afghan allies and military equipment behind the enemy.

July 31, 2022 Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri is killed in a US drone strike in Afghanistan. Griffin reports that al-Zawahiri was staying as a guest at a Taliban home in Kabul, which could once again make the country a “hotbed” of terrorism, if it isn’t already.