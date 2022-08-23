Afghan refugee charged with third murder of Muslim

Enlarge this image toggle signature AP

Albuquerque, New Mexico. An Afghan refugee accused of killing two Muslim men faces new charges in connection with the murder of another man in a refugee resettlement agency parking lot earlier this month.

A grand jury indicted Muhammad Syed for three of the murders on Monday. He is also suspected of killing a Muslim store owner in November 2021, but has yet to be charged in the case.

The accusation includes the deaths of Aftab Hussein and Mohammed Afzaal Hussein. Hussein, 41, was killed on the night of July 26 after he parked his car in his usual spot outside his home. Afzaal Hussain, a 27-year-old urban planner who was campaigning for a New Mexico congressman, was shot dead on Aug. 1 during an evening stroll.

In the August 5 murder, authorities accused Syed of shooting Naeem Hussain as he sat in his car outside Lutheran Family Services, a resettlement agency, after burying two other victims of the shooting. Around 4:00 pm, shots were fired at Hussein’s SUV, injuring him in the head and arm.

Syed, 51, denies any involvement in the killings that rocked New Mexico’s Muslim community, and his lawyers said in a court hearing last week that he has no criminal record because there were no previous domestic violence cases against him.

Prosecutors argued that Syed was a dangerous man. The state district agreed, ordering Syed to be held without bail pending trial.

The indictment, released Monday, also includes four counts of tampering with evidence related to the three murders that Syed is accused of.

“Our homicide detectives continue to work with prosecutors to ensure justice for all victims of this tragic case,” Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said in a statement.

Syed’s public defenders declined to comment on the latest allegations.

Albuquerque police detectives obtained security footage showing a gray sedan fleeing the scene after Naeem Hussain was shot dead. Clues from the public and additional security video helped detectives identify the car, and they named Syed as the car’s owner.

Syed was arrested on August 8, more than 100 miles (160 km) from his home in Albuquerque. He told authorities he was on his way to Texas, citing ambush killings that worried him.

According to the initial criminal complaint filed by the Albuquerque police, investigators determined that the shell casings found in Syed’s car matched the caliber of the weapon believed to have been used in the July 26 and August 1 murders, and that the shell casings found at the crime scene were linked. . to the weapons found in Syed’s house and in his car.

Federal authorities cited mobile phone records in court documents and accused one of Syed’s sons of possibly helping his father track down Naeem Hussain before he was killed. Shaheen Syed’s lawyer argued that the allegations were unfounded and dismissed prosecutors’ allegations that Syed Jr provided a false address when purchasing guns from a local store in 2021.