The Kansas City Chiefs showed why they are still the kings of the AFC West.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs defeated Justin Herbert and the Chargers 27-24 in a dogfight on Thursday night.

The Chargers jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter as they forced the Chiefs to punt on each of their first two drives. Herbert found Xander Horvath for the Chargers’ first touchdown of the game early in the second quarter. The Chiefs answered with a seven-play, 75-yard drive capped by a sidearm touchdown pass from Mahomes to Jerick McKinnon. Both teams then lined out twice to end the half.

Tied at the 17, Herbert was 6 of 6 for 51 yards in a clinic, but on 1st and goal, he was looking for a third straight target for Gerald Everett, this time in the end zone. However, Jaylen Watson jumped the route, intercepted it and took it to the crib for a 99-yard pick six, giving the Chiefs a 24-17 lead with 10:29 left.

The Chargers were half firing on all cylinders. Austin Ekeler accounted for 30 of the Chargers’ 75 yards on their opening drive, and Herbert found Mike Williams in the endzone for the final 15 to give LA a 17-7 lead.

But the Chiefs weren’t done and some luck was on their side. An interception was surprisingly overturned, so Mahomes took advantage. He completed his next three passes, and after the ball found the turf on two passes, he sent one deep to Justin Watson for a 41-yard score, cutting the Chargers’ lead to three points midway through the third.

Late in the third, the Chargers were forced to punt from their own end zone, and a bad kick gave the Chiefs the ball at the opponent’s 36. An 18-yard reception by Travis Kelce (and a piledrive tackle by Derwin James) put the Chiefs within five, but they were stuffed on three straight plays. They kicked a field goal to tie the game at 17 to start the fourth quarter.

Herbert left the game after catching his rib on a tackle, but was in pain the rest of the night. The Chiefs added another field goal to give them a 27-17 lead with less than four minutes left.

Hobbled Herbert kept the game alive. On 4th and 1, he threw a perfect dart to DeAndre Carter for 35 yards. He found Joshua Palmer for a seven-yard score, cutting the Chiefs’ lead to 27-24. Dustin Hopkins attempted an onside kick, but Kansas City recovered it and ran out the clock for the win.

Mahomes didn’t exactly light it up, but finished an impressive 24-35 for 235 yards and two touchdowns). Kelsey finished with five catches for 51 yards, while Clyde Edwards-Helaire had 118 all-purpose yards (74 rushing, 44 receiving). Fifty-two of his rushing yards came late in the fourth.

Herbert was outstanding, completing 33 of 48 passes for three touchdowns and 334 yards — but it was certainly a costly interception.

Ekeler was quiet on the ground, getting just 14 carries for 39 yards — though he did have nine catches for 55.

Williams caught eight passes for 113 yards and one touchdown, while Everett ran for six for 71.

The Chiefs (2-0) travel to Indianapolis to face the 0-0-1 Colts in Week 3, while the 1-1 Chargers host the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) on Sept. 25.