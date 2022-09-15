Advocates say the new credit card code is the first step towards preventing gun violence.

Enlarge this image switch title Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Gun control advocates welcome a new change in the credit card industry that they say could help prevent gun violence.

This week, credit card companies Visa, Mastercard and American Express said they would adopt a new code to categorize gun store sales, which advocates say will make it easier to spot suspicious gun sales.

“Today’s announcement is an important first step in giving banks and credit card companies the tools they need to recognize and report dangerous firearms buying trends, such as an arsenal-building domestic extremist, to law enforcement.” said John Feinblatt, president of Everytown. for Gun Safety, a gun rights advocacy group, in a statement last week.

All purchases made with credit cards are classified by a so-called “seller code” – a special code assigned to various types of businesses, such as utilities, grocery stores, gas stations, airlines, hotels. And for years, gun stores were categorized as retail stores or sporting goods stores.

Now, following a Democratic initiative led by the socially progressive bank Amalgamated Bank, gun stores will have a separate code.

But experts say it’s unclear what the impact of the new policy will actually is, if any, about gun violence.

Jeffrey Fagan, a Columbia University law professor who researches the impact of gun policy, said the measure could reduce gun violence “in the fields.”

“As a nation, we monitor the sale of dynamite and other dangerous products that can lead to death. This policy is in line with this mindset,” he said.

The new trading code system is limited

2018 investigation by New York Times listed several examples of notorious mass shooters who used credit cards to purchase guns and ammunition, including those who carried out the attacks at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, and movie theater in Aurora, Colorado.

However, some of them purchased their guns from retail stores, which may not be covered by the new trade code. For example, Bass Pro Shops and Gander Mountain – two networks where the shooter from Aurora bought his weapons are regular sporting goods stores that sell fishing tackle, camping supplies, and clothing along with firearms.

And many types of weapons are not bought at retail stores at all. The 2015 National Firearms Survey found that only about half of guns are purchased from retail stores.. People often buy guns from family members or friends, online private sales, or gun shows.

Criminals are even less likely to buy guns from stores, according to federal data. In a 2016 DOJ survey of federal and state prison inmates., only 7% of those who had a firearm at the time of the crime purchased that weapon in their name from a licensed dealer. The survey showed that more often they received weapons from a family member or friend or bought them on the black market.

“I don’t understand how it works. I don’t understand why this is necessary. And the only reason it’s moving forward is because of the political gun control program,” said Lawrence Keene of the National Shooting Sports Foundation, a firearms trade association that opposes the change.

Some have issues with privacy and surveillance.

Banks are required by federal law to report suspicious activity that may be related to certain financial crimes, such as money laundering or terrorist financing. Proponents of the new trading code say it could work in a similar way.

“You can imagine, for example, that it raises some flags if a person buys several guns every week,” said Jacob Charles, a law professor at Pepperdine University who specializes in firearms law.

It is unclear whether financial institutions will act in connection with such flags, and if so, how.

In addition, credit card companies generally do not have access to which items were purchased in a given transaction, only the total amount of the sale.

In other words, imagine two customers in the same gun store: the first customer can buy several pistols and several cases of ammo for a total of $3,000, and the next customer can purchase a high-quality gun safe for the same price. These two transactions would appear virtually identical to the credit card company.

Some experts have raised privacy concerns that echo those raised by abortion rights advocates following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Rowe vs. Wade. With abortion bans in more than a dozen states, some fear credit card histories could become evidence in abortion-related prosecutions.

The combination of law enforcement with wide-ranging surveillance of purchase histories ranges from “terrifying to potentially dystopian,” says Shobita Parthasarathy, director of the Science, Technology, and Public Policy Program at the University of Michigan.

Parthasarathy also suggested that the measure could have the unintended consequences of forcing people to use cash or multiple credit cards, making gun purchases more difficult to track.

Supporters say it’s just one step

Supporters say they see the change in the commercial code as part of a larger effort to increase pressure on the gun industry.

“What we want to do is prevent another Buffalo from happening,” said Shantel Jackson, a Democratic New York State Assemblyman who lobbied credit card companies to pass the code. “The truth is we have to start doing what we can on every front to make sure we’re fighting this.”

Several payment systems, including Apple Pay and PayPal, have already decided to ban gun sales on their platforms. Credit card companies could follow suit, advocates say.

Historically, credit card companies have shown little interest in such measures. “We do not believe that Visa should have the authority to impose restrictions on the sale of legitimate goods or services,” a Visa spokesperson said. once in 2018. “Requesting Visa or other payment networks to decide what legitimate goods can be purchased sets a dangerous precedent.”)

However, after what they called a victory with the merchant codes, the defenders repeated their calls.

“Different members of our society must take the initiative and do everything possible to save lives. This applies to the president, members of Congress, and private companies,” said Igor Volsky, executive director of Guns Down America.

Additional coverage by Samantha Max of WNYC.