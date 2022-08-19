Advocates and critics warn that planned changes to Ontario’s long-term care system are a violation of patient rights.

A group of aged care advocates and critics warn that planned changes to the long-term care sector are a fundamental violation of patients’ rights.

On Thursday, long-term care minister Paul Calandra presented new legislation this, if passed, would allow hospitals to transfer patients awaiting beds in their preferred long-term care home to a “temporary” home after staff make “reasonable efforts to obtain the patient’s consent.”

Bill 7, the More Beds, Better Care Act, allows certain actions, such as transferring a patient to a long-term care home, without the patients’ consent if the attending physician believes they require an “alternative level of care” to be performed.

Dr. Vivian Stamatopoulos, a long-term care advocate and professor at the Ontario University of Technology, called the law “morally repugnant.”

“How does all this keep older people from realizing that their lives don’t matter?” Stamatopoulos said Friday at a press conference with the Center for Advocacy for the Elderly and the Ontario Health Coalition.

“And frankly, does it matter what they want, what they need, what is in their interest? Obviously, it’s important to just make sure all those beds are occupied.”

Before the bill was introduced, Calandra said Thursday the legislation would not force anyone who doesn’t want to leave the hospital to go and make “any changes to the priority waiting list” but would allow long-term care homes to be part of the solution. to improve Ontario’s hospitals, many of which are under severe pressure from staff shortages.

“There is a problem with emergency care, and long-term care could make a difference for the first time in generations,” Calandra said.

Possible lawsuits

The Ontario Hospital Association said this week that the hospital currently has about 5,800 patients who could be moved to another level of care if there were spaces available.

The ministry said about 40 percent of these patients are on a waiting list for long-term treatment. It says legislative changes could mean 200 of those patients will be in nursing homes by the end of the fall and up to 1,300 patients within six months.

As it stands, Jane Meadus, staff attorney for the Center for the Advocacy of the Elderly, says the legislation takes away a fundamental right to consent to health care and can have dire consequences for a patient, especially if sent home. unable to provide the required level of care.

Meedus says that while it’s hard to say what legal action could be taken until more details are released, lawyers are already considering legal options.

“I know many lawyers look at this and are absolutely horrified by this violation of fundamental justice and the fundamental rights of people, especially older people and people with disabilities,” said Jane Meadus, staff lawyer for the Advocacy Center for the Elderly.

“This is absolutely something we will be looking at and already discussing.”

Critic says bill could deter older people from seeking health care

Dr. Sameer Sinha, director of health policy research at the National Institute on Aging, says the legislation will impact hospitals and their ability to provide high-quality care for older patients.

“I fear this will make it difficult for people to even access hospital care when they know the risk is that they may actually be forced to go to a home they never, ever wanted to be in.” said Sinha, who is also director of geriatrics at Mount Sinai and the University Health Network in Toronto.

Sinha says LTC non-profit and council homes tend to have a better track record and therefore have longer waiting lists, even though they only make up about a third of all homes in Ontario. Homes that have vacant spaces tend to be commercial or old establishments that are struggling to fill their beds or meet their filling targets to get funds from the province, he said.

“It’s kind of a convenient way for houses to reach their occupancy goals because they have beds and now we have a mechanism to fill them up whether people want to go there or not,” Sinha said.

Geriatrician Dr. Sameer Sinha calls the recently proposed LTC change law “appalling” because it fundamentally deprives people of their human rights to “actually make choices about where they want to live.” (Tiffany Foxcroft/CBC)

Sinha says the law mainly affects the vulnerable population, who are more likely to live with dementia and are unable to protect themselves.

Instead, he said, the province could increase the number of preferred LTC homes that patients could choose from at the hospital from one to five, and prioritize collaboration between hospitals and other organizations to provide care to patients in their communities instead.

“If we take these rights away in these situations, it would be a slippery slope to a whole host of other things that we could start doing to people as well,” Sinha said.

The opposition takes aim

Talking to the CBC Power and politicsCalandra said he hopes the law will be passed no later than Sept. 1, and the rules based on the “principle of paramount importance” are to place patients near their preferred LTC home and loved ones to follow them in about a week. .

Ahead of that time, he says he will be consulting with the long-term care sector.

Wayne Gates, Ontario’s NDP critic for long-term care, home care and nursing homes, says the legislation is terrifying for families.

“Consent is not required. Families have no idea how far their loved one can be moved in the final years of their lives,” Gates said in a statement.

The party says it does not agree with allowing older people to move without their consent and no restrictions on how far older people can be sent from loved ones as required by law.

A ministry spokesman said Friday the government will not move people away from their communities.

“The government is making sure that patients whose doctors have said they no longer require inpatient care receive the proper care in the right place, while ensuring that they continue to stay close to their family and friends,” said Mark Nesbitt.

But the NDP also says the legislation paints a “blurry picture” of moving older people without their consent, where the government must specifically preclude physical tying of older people while performing the actions called for by the bill or transferring a patient.

“The rules are not written yet, and they can be written and rewritten with the stroke of the prime minister’s pen behind closed doors,” Gates said.