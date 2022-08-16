New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former co-host of “The Real.” Adrienne Bailon and her husband Israel Houghton welcomed their baby boy via surrogate and shared their news with a sweet Instagram post on Tuesday.

“Ever James. We prayed for this baby. To hear our baby cry. Skin to skin and face to face. Heart to heart and eye to eye,” she captioned the Instagram post.

“Our baby boy is here & we are so in love! If you have followed our love story… you know our journey for a baby has been very challenging – but God is true to His word & His promises. We have sat and prayed in silence. Over the past 9 months over this most wonderful mystery. ,” The former Disney Channel star shared.

“He is worth every tear, every frustration, every late prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage. Everything. All we feel is joy and overwhelming love & gratitude. Thank you to God, our Angel Surrogate and all our friends and family who have been with us on this journey for 5 years. They’re standing. He’s here and we’ve never been happier to lose sleep!”

Houghton and Bailon are engaged They got married again in 2016 and then in 2019. This is her first child and Houghton’s fifth. He has daughters Maria and Milan and sons Jordan and Israel from a previous relationship.