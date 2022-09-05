New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Adriana Lima She announced the birth of her third child on Instagram.

Lima welcomed her first child on Aug. 29 with boyfriend Andre Lemmers.

“Cyan is the color between green and blue in the visible spectrum of light,” Lima wrote on Instagram. “Cyan is the color of the waters of Bora Bora and the Maldives, on our family’s bucket list. Cyan is now our favorite color… our son’s eye color.”

“Welcome to our world CYAN LIMA LEMMERS ~ 08/29/22.”

The couple’s “child “Already mommy’s lips and eyes are there,” an insider told People magazine. The source confirmed that “mother and baby are home and healthy.”

Lima shares daughters Valentina, 12, and Sienna, 9, with ex-husband Marco Jaric.

In an interview with the Daily Mail published in 2020, the supermodel opened up about how motherhood has changed her.

“Becoming a mother changes everything,” Lima explained. “Beauty and self-care sometimes go out the window.”

“But as my two daughters get older, I realize that they copy a lot of the things I do and my habits, and it’s important to me to make sure they’re copying the ‘good ones’.”

Lima revealed that she emphasizes healthy eating and “mental health.”

“I try to teach them to love the skin they’re in and eat healthy for their bodies and practice positive mental health through meditation,” she added.

The former Victoria’s Secret model was married to Zarick from 2009 to 2016.

Lima and Lemurs debuted their relationship at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. The couple announced that they will welcome their first child in February 2022.

