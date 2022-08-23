New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Exclusive: During a deposition in a case involving Navy SEALs who refused vaccinations on religious grounds, a Navy admiral said the COVID-19 shots were a matter of national security, but admitted he was unaware of any instances where it had adversely affected operations.

First Liberty Institute, which represents Navy SEALs seeking religious exemptions to the coronavirus vaccine in the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, filed a brief late Monday, first obtained by Fox News Digital.

The filing also includes a deposition held for the first time in late June 2022 with Vice Chief of Naval Operations William Lescher. At the time of the deposition, Lescher stated that he was “not aware” of any Navy SEAL combat missions being adversely affected by COVID-19, although he had previously stated that the vaccine mandate was necessary for successful Navy operations.

Lescher, who serves as the Navy’s second-highest ranking uniformed officer, said in a sworn statement before the Supreme Court earlier this year that allowing unvaccinated SEALs would cause “immediate harm to the Navy” and “the national security of the United States.” And this can be considered a “fatal error”.

Lawsuit filed on behalf of Navy SEALs facing threats seeking religious COVID-19 vaccine exemptions

Additionally, according to First Liberty’s new filing filed during the discovery period: “Admiral Lescher submitted a lengthy statement attesting to the facts supporting the Navy’s claims that religious objections to mandatory COVID-19 vaccination have a compelling interest. Without it, the Navy would be at an unacceptable risk due to the presence of unvaccinated sailors.” suffers.”

The Navy “relied heavily on Admiral Lescher’s declaration during the stay proceedings and relied on it in both briefs in this appeal,” First Liberty said.

However, during Lescher’s June deposition, he said he was “not aware of any combat failure” due to COVID-19 and that he was not aware of any specific examples of “COVID-19 complicating medical evacuation” or “contracted time.” A relief device, or contracted on a submarine.”

Additionally, the admiral confirmed a Navy policy that “requires 0.6% of service members who have a religious objection” [be vaccinated] Because the risk of severe cases is high,” despite admitting the 25% risk of severe COVID cases occurring in the Navy is due to sailors meeting the medical definition of obesity.

“Admiral Lesher also stated that Navy policy allows for the deployment of HIV positive individuals at the commander’s discretion and that HIV status is not the sole basis for deployment decisions, despite the risks to others of the deployment,” the court document states.

Finally, Lescher noted that despite a 100% vaccination rate, the spread of COVID on ships continues and that the Navy is now facing recruitment and retention problems and has been forced to “lower” its standards.

Navy SEALs facing threats and harassment seek religious exemptions to vaccination mandate, sources say

First Liberty Institute’s general counsel Lt. Col. US Marine Corps Reserve Michael Berry told Fox News Digital that Lescher’s deposition was “very troubling” because the Supreme Court relied on his sworn statement.

“If these are not allowed to separate they will picture this ‘sky falling’ scenario [unvaccinated] The sky is falling, folks. But if you look at the evidence, they cannot defend their position,” he continued.

First Liberty filed a lawsuit in November seeking a religious exemption on behalf of 35 active-duty SEALs and three reservists, Fox News Digital first reported. All of the SEALs represented are members of various denominations of the Christian faith and “oppose the vaccine mandate based on their heartfelt religious beliefs.”

In March, the Supreme Court blocked a lower court in a Texas order that forced the Navy to stop enforcing a vaccine mandate for Navy SEALs. Now, the case continues to be litigated in the Fifth Circuit, and unvaccinated SEALs have not yet been terminated by the military, pending an ongoing court case.

The case centers around whether the military is violating the Religious Freedom Restoration Act by implementing the order.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The Navy has not granted a single religious exemption to the command — 4,244 are currently pending — but has granted 19 permanent medical exemptions, 189 temporary medical exemptions and 3 permanent medical exemptions, according to the filing.

A Navy spokesman said the DOD does not comment on ongoing litigation and referred Fox News Digital to the Justice Department, which did not respond to a request for comment.