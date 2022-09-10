Adjustable-rate mortgages can be cheaper, but risky. Here’s what you need to know

Enlarge this image toggle signature Katrina Wooten

Katrina Wooten buys a house near Gainesville, Florida. It is still under construction and she has not yet taken out a mortgage. But since mortgage rates have doubled this year to about 6%, her monthly payments are likely to be hundreds of dollars more than she originally budgeted.

“I had panic attacks because of it,” she says. To find a more affordable option, her mortgage broker talked to her about considering floating rate mortgages.

Many homebuyers these days turn to adjustable rate loans because they start at a lower and more affordable interest rate. But as Wooten’s broker explained to her, loans come with the risk that they may end up adjusting for a higher payment than a homeowner can afford.

“Adjustable-rate mortgages scare me,” Wooten says. “I think about it every day.”

But higher inflation and the Federal Reserve’s crackdown on it has pushed mortgage rates to their highest level since 2008. This has made adjustable rate loans more attractive, and the proportion of people applying for such 15 years.

The smaller monthly payment is the ‘life ring’ people are grabbing onto

Adjustable rate loans can be tempting for people in Wooten’s situation as this initial interest rate can be a full percentage point lower than a fixed rate loan.

“A percentage point can make a very, very big difference in that monthly payment,” says Holden Lewis, who writes about mortgages for personal finance website NerdWallet. “So they’re grabbing onto that lifeline, the adjustable-rate mortgage.”

Wooten has three children. And she really wants to buy a new house. “We hate where we live now,” she says. “It’s a trailer, it’s falling apart.”

So, Wooten, a nurse at a nearby Virginia hospital, saved up a down payment and signed a contract to buy a house for about $375,000. The whole family was excited.

“So excited…especially my 14 year old,” she says. “He will probably leave my house in a few years and he never had a good house to live in.”

These days, most regulated loans operate in such a way that they are fixed for five, seven, or 10 years, and then they adjust to any rate on the market. As such, they definitely carry more risk than fixed rate loans.

But for some homebuyers, Lewis said it could be a worthwhile risk. Plus, they’re not like the crazy regulated mortgages that caused the home to collapse—many of them didn’t document that the home buyer had enough income to pay off the loan, and their monthly payments rose in just two years to the level that the borrower absolutely could not afford. I can not afford it. Such loans are now illegal.

Rate below because it’s riskier. Is it worth it?

The reason adjustable rate loans have a lower interest rate is because the bank or lender transfers some of the risk of higher future interest rates to you, the homeowner. The lower rate is effectively your compensation for taking that risk.

“When you get a fixed-rate loan, if mortgage rates go up after that, that’s the lender’s problem,” says Lewis. “If you’re getting an adjustable rate loan and mortgage rates are going up, that’s your problem.”

So the question becomes literally: can you give take on this additional risk.

For those who can afford it, credit can be a good financial strategy to keep costs down. Nathan Lindstrom buys a house in Phoenix, Arizona. “We are pegged to a managed rate, 10-year ARM, at 4%.” This means that his adjustable rate mortgage, or ARM, will have a fixed rate for the first 10 years and then adjust based on what rates are on the market at that point.

Lindström is a healthcare finance professional. He has savings and investments. And so, if interest rates do rise in 10 years, Lindström has a plan.

“My wife and I could sell some of our investment to pay almost all of the house,” he says.

In other words, if you have savings and can afford to pay off your mortgage, or most of it, you have a way out if rates rise too much. Almost all ARM recalculates your payment based on how much you actually owe at the time it is adjusted. Or you could refinance and get a new mortgage. But in any case, if you owe a much smaller loan amount, a higher interest rate will still be available.

Whether you can afford such a risk depends on your financial situation.

Another strategy is to combine an adjustable rate loan with more aggressive principal repayments. Thus, you will reduce the total loan amount.

“No one is stopping you from paying off your principal balance faster than the minimum mortgage payments,” says Robert Heck, vice president of online mortgage broker Morty.

Heck says ARMs are also often a good strategy for people who expect a significant increase in their income. For example, a medical resident whose salary will double or triple in 5 years after he starts working as a full-time doctor. “They expect to earn more in the future, and so it’s more in line with their life path.”

Anyone considering an adjustable rate loan should fully understand how do these loans workand read the fine print about the particular loan you’re getting.

For many homebuyers, the risk may not be worth it.

The reality is that for many homebuyers who want a lower adjustable rate loan repayment, the additional risk is often more than they can afford because they don’t have a large income or huge savings.

“Maybe they need to rethink the situation and just buy a cheaper house,” says Lewis. He says the jump in mortgage rates this year has left many homebuyers in despair. “When you’re desperate, it really helps to take a step back and think about what you’re doing.”

Florida’s Katrina Wooten doesn’t want to be stuck with a mortgage she can’t afford.



“I grew up poor and was the first in my family to go to college and graduate,” she says. “I have absolutely no family to turn to if this all falls apart, so it’s on me and it should work.”

Thus, Wooten refuses regulated credit. She has been waiting to lock in with her lender as the house is nearing completion. But she says she’d rather have higher fixed-rate loan payments, even if it means living modestly for a while so she can sleep at night knowing her monthly payment won’t go up in the future. .

She hopes rates will drop soon so she can refinance. “I just hold on to hope,” she says.