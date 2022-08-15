New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The past few years have been a whirlwind for Adele, with the British singer’s divorce, a long-awaited album drop, a new highly-publicized relationship and drama. Termination of Las Vegas Residency.

Adele, who had a redesigned residency tour in November, recently opened up about the peaks and valleys she’s experienced both personally and professionally.

The 15-time Grammy Award-winner, mother of Angelo, 9, shared that her relationship with ex-husband Simon Konecki, sports agent Rich Paul, continues to grow and their families keep coming together — Paul has three children of his own — and she wants to expand her family.

In an interview for Elle For their September 2022 cover story, Adele shared, “I definitely want more kids,” adding that she’s a “homemaker” and a “matrix.”

Adele recalls being ‘devastated’ and ’embarrassed’ by her divorce

Representing LeBron James, Adele and Paul share a love for basketball. Both made their debut The relationship is on the court side A year ago.

They quickly got serious after Adele was spotted with a hideous ring on her engagement finger and recently led to engagement rumours.

Talking about her boyfriendAdele said, “I’ve never been in love like this. I’m obsessed with him.”

Adele told the outlet that she “absolutely” wants to get married again, and played down whether she was already engaged to Paul, saying, “I’m not married. I’m not married!… I’m in the louvre! I’m as happy as ever. I’m married too. .”

She later clarified that she was not engaged but enjoyed fine jewelry.

And while Adele’s relationship is seemingly blissful, not everything is neat and tidy in the superstar’s life.

Earlier in the year, the singer was all set to headline on her own A 24-show residency in Las Vegas, canceled. She revealed that it was the worst moment of my career.

She recalls the whole situation as “devastating”.

Adele explained that disconnecting from the entire event, which included her band as well as the entire design and setup of the show, led her to make the drastic decision to cancel.

She continued, “The first two months were really tough. I was embarrassed. But it actually made me believe in myself because it was a very brave thing to do.”

Adele has already put one foot in front of the other and refocused.

Her first show since canceling her old residency was in Hyde Park last month.

Now, with a more stable personal life, she’s fully ahead of her professional life, saying, “Vegas is all I’ve got in my brain. I want to nail it.”

