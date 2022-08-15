type here...
Adele is not ready to answer whether she is engaged or not

(CNN)Good luck admitting whether or not Adele is married to Rich Paul.

In a new cover article for Elle magazine, The British singer plays it close to the vest when it comes to her status with her American sports agent boyfriend.
“Well, I’m not married,” was how she chose to answer when asked if Paul was wearing a ring. “I’m not married.”
    But she is ready to tell him how she feels about Paul.
      “I’ve never been in love like this,” Adele told the publication. “I’m obsessed with it.”
      She covered several topics in the interview, including postponing her Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in January, which she says was “the worst moment of my career so far.”

      Adele says she was a ‘shell of a person’ after canceling her Vegas residency
      She refused to go ahead, she said, because the planned concerts didn’t seem honest to her.
        “It just didn’t have the soul. The stage setup wasn’t right. It was too disconnected from me and my band and there was no intimacy,” Adele said. “And maybe I tried too hard to deliver those things in such a controlled environment.”
        Many ticket holders were disappointed and Adele says she was “embarrassed” by the whole thing.
          She has since rescheduled her residency.
          “I want to tell the story of my early career. I won’t say too much about it, but the show grows,” she said. It’s all about the music and it’s really nostalgic.”

