Adele is not ready to answer whether she is engaged or not

(CNN) Good luck admitting whether or not Adele is married to Rich Paul.

In a new cover article for Elle magazine, The British singer plays it close to the vest when it comes to her status with her American sports agent boyfriend.

“Well, I’m not married,” was how she chose to answer when asked if Paul was wearing a ring. “I’m not married.”

But she is ready to tell him how she feels about Paul.

“I’ve never been in love like this,” Adele told the publication. “I’m obsessed with it.”

