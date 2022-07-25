Adele has announced new dates for her Las Vegas residency

(CNN) Adele is returning to Las Vegas.

After postponing her concert residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace a day before it was due to start back in January, the singer announced on Monday that she has officially rescheduled her shows.

“Words cannot express how excited I am to announce these rescheduled shows. I am truly saddened to have to cancel,” wrote the Grammy winner. Instagram . “But I feel like I’ve figured out the logistics for a show that I really want to deliver, and knowing that it can happen, I’m more excited than ever! Now I know for some of you it was a terrible decision for me. Episodes, and I’ll always regret it. It’s hard, but I promise you it’s worth it. Being in that intimate space with you every week is what I look forward to, and I’m going to give you the best of me.”

Her shows will now run from November 18 to March 23. On her website, Adele writes that she has added eight additional dates along with 24 rescheduled shows. Priority will be given to those purchasing tickets for canceled shows Website States

Originally postponing her shows, Adele shared a tearful video posted on Instagram describing the complications she and her crew faced preparing for the residency.

