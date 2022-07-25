New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Musician Adele She revealed that her canceled tour dates have been rescheduled.

“Words cannot describe how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows,” the singer said in a statement on Twitter. “I’m really heartbroken that they had to cancel.”

“But after figuring out the logistics for the show that I really want to deliver and knowing that it can happen, I’m more excited than ever! Now I know for some of you this was a terrible decision on my part, and I’ll always regret it, but I promise you it’s the right one.” I do. I look forward to being with you in such an intimate space every week and I’m going to give you the best of me. Thank you for your patience, I love you.”

Apart from the 24 rescheduled shows, “Easy on Me” singer Added eight performances. “Weekends with Adele” runs from November 18, 2022 to March 25, 2023.

Adele tearfully video chats with attendees for her postponed Las Vegas residency show

Adele canceled all her shows It will be held on January 21 at the Colosseum. The British pop star announced at the time via social media.

“Hi. Listen, I’m sorry, but my show isn’t ready,” the singer said in a video announcement.

“We tried everything we could to get it together and fit you in time, but we’ve been absolutely devastated by delivery delays and covid.”

According to Adele, “half” of her team contracted COVID-19 while preparing for the shows.

Adele later spoke about the cancellation And it took a toll on her mental health in a radio interview with BBC Radio 4’s “Desert Island Discs”.

“I was a shell of a person for a few months,” she admitted. “I had to wait it out and grieve it, I guess, mourn the shows and get over the guilt, but it was brutal.”