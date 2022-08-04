closer
Video

Tik Tok star Addison Rae is under fire for a scandalous religious pose Bikini on social media.

Rae, 21, shared a photo on Instagram on Tuesday wearing a “Holy Trinity bikini” from brand Praying, a collaboration with Adidas.

A photo, which has since been deleted, shows A social media celebrity Sporting a $100 white swimsuit with a religious message.

“He’s All That” star Addison Rae shared a scandalous photo of herself in a “Holy Trinity bikini” on Instagram, then deleted the post after backlash.
(Getty Images)

The star is shown wearing a bikini top with the words “father” and “son” emblazoned on each side. According to the Praying website, the seductive swimsuit bottoms read “Holy Spirit.”

With many commentators disapproving of the controversial style, critics were quick to judge Ray’s choice of swimwear. Page six.

TikTok star Addison Ray has been criticized on social media for posing in a scandalous religious bikini.
(Instagram)

“Oh this is disrespectful to Jesus. Sad what you all do for money,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “This is not fair! Blasphemy!”

“No one talks about it “Disrespecting Religions” A third commenter stated and a fourth critic suggested that the bikini was “too confusing”.

Critics were quick to judge Addison Ray’s choice of swimwear as many commentators disapproved of the controversial style.
(Getty Images)

Since the Instagram post has been deleted, many have commented on other photos of the “He’s All That” star, demanding that Ray apologize.

Addison, who has 40.1 million followers on Instagram and 88.5 million fans on TikTok, has yet to address the deleted photo.

Social media celebrity Addison Ray has 40.1 million followers on Instagram.
(Getty Images)

Meanwhile, last week, Christina Aguilera She wore the same bikini with religious words written in French – “Pere,” “Phils” and “Esprit Saint.”

“A religious experience,” she captioned the popstar’s Instagram post.

However, fans didn’t mind the singer’s choice of swimsuit as she posted cheeky photos of herself relaxing in Spain.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.