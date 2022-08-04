New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Tik Tok star Addison Rae is under fire for a scandalous religious pose Bikini on social media.

Rae, 21, shared a photo on Instagram on Tuesday wearing a “Holy Trinity bikini” from brand Praying, a collaboration with Adidas.

A photo, which has since been deleted, shows A social media celebrity Sporting a $100 white swimsuit with a religious message.

The star is shown wearing a bikini top with the words “father” and “son” emblazoned on each side. According to the Praying website, the seductive swimsuit bottoms read “Holy Spirit.”

With many commentators disapproving of the controversial style, critics were quick to judge Ray’s choice of swimwear. Page six.

“Oh this is disrespectful to Jesus. Sad what you all do for money,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “This is not fair! Blasphemy!”

“No one talks about it “Disrespecting Religions” A third commenter stated and a fourth critic suggested that the bikini was “too confusing”.

Since the Instagram post has been deleted, many have commented on other photos of the “He’s All That” star, demanding that Ray apologize.

What am I listening to? pic.twitter.com/z5xCC1UwmD — Addison Ray (@whoisaddison) June 14, 2022

Addison, who has 40.1 million followers on Instagram and 88.5 million fans on TikTok, has yet to address the deleted photo.

Meanwhile, last week, Christina Aguilera She wore the same bikini with religious words written in French – “Pere,” “Phils” and “Esprit Saint.”

“A religious experience,” she captioned the popstar’s Instagram post.

However, fans didn’t mind the singer’s choice of swimsuit as she posted cheeky photos of herself relaxing in Spain.