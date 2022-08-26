Adding the names of deceased teachers to Alberta’s new registry is unnecessary and harmful, families say.

Sel Healy says she was shocked when the Alberta government sent her husband a letter in June saying he would be included in the new state register of teachers due in September.

That’s because Michael “Joe” Healy, a longtime math and science teacher at Bishop Carroll High School in Calgary, died over 15 years ago.

“I was angry and upset, and then I was hurt. I just got really upset,” said Healy, who is a retired teacher herself.

On September 1, the Alberta government plans to launch its first online registry of all teachers, principals and superintendents.

The government says it will include the names of the 162,000 teachers certified in the province since 1954, the type of certification they hold and if it is active, and details of any suspension or revocation of licenses for unprofessional behavior or incompetence.

The changes are part of Bill 85, which the legislature passed last year. The government says the move is one of several changes that will increase the transparency of teacher discipline and improve student safety.

British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Ontario have similar online registries, but all three remove names from their registries when they are informed of a teacher’s death.

Alberta’s Minister of Education says the roster will purposefully include deceased teachers to keep the information useful and relevant to Albertans.

“If the registrar’s office has been informed that a teacher or teacher leader has died, their certificate status will read ‘inactive,'” said Katherine Stavropoulos, a spokeswoman for Education Secretary Adriana Lagrange.

The government has sent out 92,000 emails and 70,000 letters to certified teachers and leaders to inform them of the new registry and how they can secure release, she said.

Stavropoulos said the letters were not meant to hurt, but to convey information.

“We understand that remembering a lost loved one can often be difficult and can trigger memories of their passing, and we empathize with those who have experienced this after receiving a letter from us,” she said.

Earlier this summer, retired teacher Sel Healy received letters saying she and her late husband Michael J. Healy would be included in Alberta’s new online teacher registry. Healy’s husband died in 2006 after a 32-year career at a Calgary Catholic school. (Presented by Sel Healy)

Healy says her long-departed husband has no place on that roster.

The 32-year-old teacher, who wrote a 10-page poem to teach students about the history of atomic models and caused colleagues to fail when his science demonstrations went awry, has lived with cancer for more than a decade.

He died unexpectedly at home in 2006 while drinking a glass of wine with his wife.

She said that receiving the teacher’s registration letter brought back the pain of this sudden loss.

“It’s hard to remember. I talk about it easily, but it’s frustrating,” Healy said. “And I couldn’t understand why our own government didn’t know this man didn’t exist.”

Families are upset that they are not able to take out the deceased relatives

Janeli Melenchuk’s mother also received a letter addressed to Melenchuk’s late father. He was a teacher and vice principal at Rimbi, retired in 2000 and died in 2019.

Melenchuk, who is also a teacher at Red Deer, says the inclusion of deceased people raises questions about the government’s stated motivation for creating the database to protect the public from bad teachers.

In a letter to teachers, several copies of which were made available to the CBC, teachers are requested to log into the information system if they wish to request deregistration for legal or security reasons. Family members do not have access to this, Melenchuk said.

“I don’t like that my dad can’t say, ‘No thanks. I don’t want to be a part of it,” she said.

The Department of Education says the exceptions will be “rare” and will be granted in cases where court orders prevent publication of information or a teacher’s safety is at risk.

Stavropoulos said the ministry is still reviewing people’s applications for release and has yet to grant any. Any teacher who applies for an exemption will be removed from the public list until the registrar makes a decision, she said. She did not say how many applications were submitted.

Family members can contact the Alberta Education registrar to report the teacher as deceased or ask to apply for an exemption, she said.

A woman from Moose Jo, Sask., was also surprised to learn that her husband would be listed.

The last time Gordon Jago taught in Alberta was in 1977 when they moved to Moose Jaw, his wife Terry Jago said in an email. Gordon stopped teaching in 2007 and died in 2018. It is not listed in Saskatchewan Register of the Regulatory Council of Professional Teachers.

When Jago received the letter about the Alberta Teacher Registry, she emailed the registrar asking him to remove Gordon’s name. She is concerned about potential identity theft and the accuracy of information.

She says the education ministry responded with a “weird and vague” message that left her unsure whether it would be included.

“What worries me is that the Alberta government will consider him a registered teacher after he has not taught in Alberta for 40 years,” she said. “Surely there is a re-registration process for someone who turns 73 this year?”