New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Starring Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia, Christina Ricci and Jimmy Workman The Addams FamilyA monstrous clan created by cartoonist Charles Adams in his 1960s comics, it has inspired iterations in movies, TV series, video games and musicals over the years.

Huston, Julia, Ricci and Workman starred as the main members of the eccentric offspring in Barry Sonnenfeld’s 1991 film “The Addams Family” and its 1993 sequel “Addams Family Values”.

On Tuesday, Netflix released first look images of the new Addams Family of Tim Burton The upcoming television series “Wednesday” stars Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Jenna Ortega and Isaac Ordonez.

Zeta-Jones And Guzman takes on the roles of Huston and Julia as the Addams Family matriarch and patriarch. Ortega will play Wednesday’s daughter and Ordonez’s son Pugsley.

Johnny Depp ‘explained homosexuality’ to Christina Ricci when she was nine

Ortega’s titular character takes center stage in the show, which follows a terminally ill teenager as she navigates life at Nevermore Academy, a boarding school for outcasts.

Burton will make his television directorial debut with the eight-episode horror comedy series. Premiered on Netflix At the end of 2022.

“Wednesday” was created by Miles Miller and Alfred Gough (Smallville), with Burton serving as executive producer and director for four episodes.

Jenna Ortega Sports ‘I Do Care’ Jacket to Awards Show, Protests Melania Trump

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Miller explained that he and Goff wanted to make sure the show “didn’t feel like a remake or a reboot.” He told the outlet that they envisioned the series as an “eight-hour Tim Burton movie.”

“It’s something that lives in a Venn diagram of what’s gone before, but it’s its own thing,” Miller told the outlet. “It’s not trying to be the movies or a ’60s TV show. That’s very important to us and very important to Tim.”

Other “Wednesday” cast members include Gwendoline Christie, Hunter Doohan, Joy Sunday, Emma Myers, Percy Hines White, Ricky Lindholm, Jamie McShane, Musa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer and Naomi Ogawa.

Ricky She will also appear in the series, though the details of her character have not been revealed.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

At 11 years old, Ricci made a breakthrough in her career with her memorable turn on Wednesday.

Ortega, who first rose to fame as a child actress in “Jane the Virgin” and “Stuck in the Middle,” will play the family’s dead daughter in the re-imagined series.

Huston and Julia Sonnenfeld’s film series portrayed the strange, passionate couple Morticia and Gomez.

Famous actors Zeta-Jones and Guzman will reprise their roles in “Wednesday”.

Retired child actor Workman made his acting debut on “The Addams Family” as Morticia and Gomez’s son and Wednesday’s younger brother, Pugsley.

In the series, Ordonez – from “A Wrinkle in Time” – will play Pugsley in a recurring role.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Netflix has also launched Official Teaser For the new series. In the two-minute clip, Pugsley is expelled from her high school on Wednesday after taking violent revenge on a group of jocks who bullied her.

She was later taken by her parents to their alma mater, Nevermore Academy, which Gomez assured her was a “magical place”.

“Finally you’re surrounded by peers who understand you,” Morticia adds in the trailer released Wednesday. “You might even make some friends.”

In a montage of terrifying scenes from the show, Wednesday explained, “Little did I know I was stepping into a nightmare — full of mystery, mayhem and murder.”

“I think I like it here.”