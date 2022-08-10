New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is stepping up pressure on the federal government to help with the surge in immigrants the city is seeing – a week after Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser made a similar plea.

Adams has been sounding the alarm about an increase in the number of immigrants coming to the Big Apple, and specifically blaming Texas Governor Greg Abbott for housing immigrants in the city.

He said Tuesday that more than 4,000 people have now passed through the NYC shelter system. While that’s a fraction of the millions of migrants who hit the border states every month, both he and Bowser complain they’re overwhelmed.

Adams said he will meet with President Biden later this week and call for federal aid.

“We just need help. We need help,” Adams said at a news conference. And we’ll have certain items that we’ll be taking with the president. But we need help. We believe FEMA should step in.”

Both Adams and Bowser have focused their anger on Texas and Arizona for allegedly settling immigrants in their states. Texas has bused more than 5,000 migrants to D.C. but says it only started sending buses to New York City last week. Arizona has said they don’t send buses to NYC.

But as Adams began a war of words with Abbott in particular, he sought to increase pressure on the Biden administration — calling on NYC’s City Council, the federal government, and New York state to step in.

“The federal government and the state should also help with this because it is more than housing … housing, education, food, translation, services, health care, all these issues,” he said.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment on Adams’ remarks.

After Bowser last week called for the National Guard to be deployed to Washington, D.C., his call for help from FEMA came in addition to the aid to the capital.

“We’re focused, and we’re very focused on the federal government doing its part and taking the lead in what we see as a growing humanitarian crisis with people who are seeking asylum across the country to get to their final destination,” Bowser said.

The Defense Department has since rejected that request, saying it would negatively impact Guard readiness and “negatively impact the organization and its members.”

A White House official previously told Fox News Digital: “We have had constructive conversations with Mayor Bowser and his team and are committed to working with him and his team as effectively as we work with other local leaders.”