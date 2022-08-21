New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Rip. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., on Sunday blamed former President Donald Trump’s “incendiary rhetoric” regarding the attack on Mar-a-Lago for the recent threat at the FBI office in Ohio.

Schiff’s comments on CNN’s “State of the Union” came in response to a question from host Jake Tapper about US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who recently ordered the Justice Department to redact an affidavit related to the FBI raid on Trump’s Florida residence for release on Thursday. .

“As a former prosecutor, what do you think we can learn from what’s in this docket, what’s in this document?” Tapper asked Schiff. “And do you agree that there is a clear public interest in learning the justification for this search?”

“You can learn a lot of things,” Schiff said, noting that an affidavit can show what witnesses saw in terms of the handling of documents or people coming and going from where the documents were. He can also show whether misrepresentations were made in terms of whether the documents were declassified.

“However, this is only a problem for the Justice Department. I think their concern is probably very legitimate. If this affidavit is disclosed, it will put those sources of information at risk,” Schiff continued. “We’ve seen the president retaliate against perceived whistleblowers, charge them with treason. And, we’ve seen the president’s incendiary rhetoric walk into an FBI building with an assault weapon that has already shot and killed a man. A death by the FBI defending itself. So the damages identified by the Justice Department are real.”

“Now, the public interest is also real. But I think the question is, at what point will the public see that affidavit?” Schiff added. “I don’t think this is the time to give Trump’s lawyers a roadmap on how to intimidate witnesses or derail the trial, which could endanger the practice of law at an early stage of the trial. A legitimate trial.”

Schiff referenced a recent security threat at the FBI’s Cincinnati field office, where an armed man wearing body armor attempted to breach a visitor screening area before fleeing the scene and engaging in an hours-long stand-off with agents and state troopers in a rural area. Ohio Road.

The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Ricky Schiffer, was eventually shot and killed by police. Unconfirmed reports say he may be at the US Capitol on or around January 6, 2021, but he has never been charged with a crime in connection with the riots. The Washington Post reported that Schiffer was a Navy veteran who once handled classified material.

Officials are looking into social media posts made on Schiffer’s accounts on the Truth social platform created by Trump’s media organization; Facebook; And Twitter. He is suspected of posting extremist views on several social media platforms, in which he encouraged his followers to “kill the FBI on sight.”

Schiff, who is also the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, asked for a damage assessment and a classified briefing from the intelligence community last week regarding the unprecedented search at Mar-a-Lago, but said Sunday that he had received no information so far. Response to requests.

“We haven’t received the damage assessment yet. I guess that will be undertaken and I think that will be shared with us,” he said. “I think as a committee, [we’d] I’d like to see the documents marked top secret SSCI held by the President at Mar-a-Lago. This is a very serious business. When documents have those marks, it usually indicates that the source of the information is very sensitive. And if the document is exposed, it puts that source at risk and it can be human source or technology source. But not only do you expose the information in the document, you lose any intelligence you might have gotten from the same source.”

“We want to get to the bottom of it as a preliminary,” he said, adding that he has full confidence in the Justice Department. “I believe Merrick Garland took every precaution. I made every effort to execute a search warrant to obtain those documents. If public reporting is correct, Trump’s lawyers said in an affidavit that they provided all of these documents. And the Justice Department has good reason to believe that’s not true, then it’s getting the information, Justifies something like the execution of a search warrant. So, yes, it’s a very powerful precedent. At the same time, I’m confident that it was used properly given the circumstances.”

Tapper also asked for Schiff’s response to former Vice President Mike Pence’s comment days before he indicated he might be available to testify before a House committee on Jan. 6.

“I’m encouraged to hear that and I’m looking forward to what that means. We’ve been in discussions with the vice president’s counsel for some time, so he knows our interest in having him come forward,” Schiff said. “And if he’s really willing, I believe there’s a way to work through any executive powers or separation of powers issues.”

“If the vice president decides to come before Congress, then of course, there is nothing,” he added. “And the seriousness of the issues that we’re addressing here, the attack on our capital, the attack on our democracy, I hope he’s willing to come in. He’s going to be able to clearly share a lot of direct information. He’s going to violate his constitutional duty and give himself the power to decide who wins or loses an American presidential election. What is the point of those efforts to make.”