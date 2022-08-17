New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Adam Sandler congratulated Will Zatoris on his PGA Tour win in a tweet, citing comparisons to Caddy in the 1996 film “Happy Gilmore.”

Zalatoris finished first at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee on Sunday, earning his first career PGA Tour victory.

Last year Sandler first noticed Salatoris, who bore a strong resemblance to his caddy from the golf comedy film “Happy Gilmore,” played by actor Jared Van Snellenberg. Sandler tweeted a photo of the 26-year-old alongside the character with the caption, “Enjoy being a young man today. Mr. Gilmore is watching you and is so proud.”

The golfer responded, “If you ever need a caddy, let me know. I’ll be better this time. I’m always here for you, Mr. Gilmore.” After his recent win on Sunday, the actor tweeted, “Congrats Will! I’m happy for you! Happy happy for you! Enjoy it all!” He stated that.

The 26-year-old film stars Sandler as a failed hockey player who pursues a career in golf. After his grandmother’s house goes into foreclosure, Sandler’s character tries to win a golf tournament to raise funds to save it.

The film is one of Sandler’s most recognizable and beloved roles in a blockbuster comedy this year. It stars Christopher MacDonald, Carl Weathers, Francis Bay, Julie Bowen and Bob Barker.

Sandler celebrated his 25-year anniversary last year by taking a golf ball with the movie’s iconic three-step swing. In a video uploaded on social media, the star recreated the move by filming it with his smartphone.