GOP Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxault explained why Nevada voters should be wary of his opponents’ policies on immigration on “Hannity.”

Adam Laxalt: If she stands up to Joe Biden, we might actually get a secure border. She has that much power in this swing state. But instead, she stands by him and watches the left lose its mind Martha’s Vineyard airplanes

Media attack on Ron DeSantis’ ‘brutal’ and ‘xenophobic’ migrant flights calls for investigation

I went to the border and now people are dying at the border. This is the humanitarian crisis of the trip. And act like they’re going to try to go after human trafficking charges Governor DeSantisWhen human trafficking by these cartels is at an all-time high.

people like Catherine Cortez Masto Not standing up for women who are being trafficked. Instead, they’re lying on advertising, Sean. We definitely need help with my race at AdamLaxalt.com. I could tell you that. But we feel strongly about the race that people are going to see through this sham, and they understand that this race will determine who controls the Senate.

