Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxault of Nevada blasted Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on “Hannity” Friday for complaining that immigrants are being housed in her city.

Adam Laxalt: Watch how she calls out President Biden, and while we’re at it, how Sen. Masto calls out President Biden about it open border. This is what has created so much misery in this country. Record spikes in fentanyl. As you know, right now I’m in a rural town in Elko, Nevada, and they’re having a fentanyl overdose. These are our children and law enforcement, our good sheriffs.

Biden slammed for 'immoral' open border policy after describing what happens to children by human traffickers

He cannot handle this stuff without the support of the federal government. And for these The mayor should complain To states like mine and to communities like Elko, Nevada, that I have been dealing with for years, that it is finally hitting their cities is absolutely despicable and insulting.

