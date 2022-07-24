New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Comedian Adam Carolla explained the challenges of performing comedy — including shameless hecklers — for a wide-awake audience on “One Nation” Saturday.

Adam Carolla: It’s kind of territorial. You go to the middle of the country and say what you want. go West Hollywood, is a different story. This is also an age thing. You’ll have 23-year-olds in the audience, you can’t say that or “Oh, no way” or whatever… If I’m doing my show and I’m in St. Petersburg. Louis, those are just my fans who come to hear what I have to say.

John Cleese says awakening has a ‘devastating’ effect on humour

But if you go to the Laugh Factory or the Comedy Store any night, they’re just tourists. They have not come to see me. They are there To watch comedy. And you will hear them speak. And they are perfectly comfortable saying “no, no, no”.

Click here to download the Fox News app

Check out the full interview below: