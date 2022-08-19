New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Acura ZDX was ahead of its time, but its time may have finally come.

Introduced in 2010, the ZDX was one of the first sport utility “coupes” that favored style over maximum utility.

Its chiseled design, small rear doors, narrow rear passenger compartment and limited cargo carrying capacity made it a bit much for the Acura crowd, but more than 6,000 were sold in the US before being discontinued in 2013.

A decade later, it’s getting a second chance to win them over; At least its name. Acura has announced that the new ZDX will go on sale in 2024 as the brand’s first all-electric model.

It is being engineered in collaboration with General Motors and uses GM’s Ultium electric vehicle platform, which debuted in SUV form with the Cadillac Lyric this year. Honda Prologue will also use this technology.

Acura previewed the new ZDX at Monterey Car Week with a concept called Precision, which features a new type of dramatic styling, a jutting front end with a more formal SUV roofline and its coupe trim strip that pays homage to its coupe predecessors.

The Precision is designed with fully autonomous driving capability in mind and features a yoke-style steering wheel that retracts when in self-driving mode.

Acura didn’t say whether the ZDX will feature a similar steering wheel or autonomous driving function, but it will be offered on the high-performance Type S model that “puts the driver experience first.”

A manufacturing location for the ZDX has not been announced, but vehicles qualifying for the new federal electric car tax credit program must be built in North America, and Automotive News reported last year that GM would build an electric vehicle for Acura at its location. Factory in Spring Hill, TennesseeWhere is the lyric made?