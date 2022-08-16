type here...
Actress Gina Lollobrigida, 95, is running for the Senate in Italy’s election

By printveela editor

(CNN)Italian cinema icon Gina Lollobrigida will run for the Senate in her country’s elections next month, just weeks after celebrating her 95th birthday.

There were elections triggered After Italian President Sergio Mattarella dissolved parliament following the country’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s resignation in July.
Lollobrigida, who joined Hollywood Walk of Fame In 2018, the Latina stands as a candidate for the Sovereign and Popular Italy party in the city.
    “I was tired of hearing politicians arguing with each other without ever getting to the point,” the film star Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera said In an interview on Sunday.
      “I will fight for people to decide, from health to justice. The situation in Italy is bad, I want to do something good and positive,” she added.

      Italy’s president dissolves parliament, sparks snap election after Draghi’s resignation
      Although she had “respect” for Draghi’s work, Lollobrigida said she did not agree with it. She said she decided to start campaigning after talking to her lawyer.
      Lollobrigida said she was “good friends” with Indira Gandhi, India’s first woman prime minister. “I saw her when she came to Rome. She was an extraordinary woman.”
        The actress, who starred in films like 1956’s “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” and 1961’s “Come September,” first tried to enter the political arena in 1999 when she unsuccessfully ran for a seat in the European Parliament. .
        “It was an experience. In life you can lose and you can win,” she said.
        “As long as there is energy, I use it for important things, especially for my country,” she added.
        She is not the first celebrity to make such a transition.
          In 1994, media tycoon and former owner of AC Milan football club Silvio Berlusconi Founded the Forza Italia party and was elected Prime Minister. However, he was removed from office later that year and lost the 1996 election. Five years later, he won the general election by 18.5 million votes and became the Prime Minister of Italy.
          Meanwhile, after making a name for himself on Italian TV in the 1970s and 1980s, the former comedian Beppe Grillo Founded the Five Star Movement party in Italy in 2009.

