Entertainment Actress Blake Lively celebrates: Met Gala looks, marriage to... Entertainment Actress Blake Lively celebrates: Met Gala looks, marriage to actor Ryan Reynolds and more By printveela editor - August 16, 2022 4 0 - Advertisment - Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now! Later on Image 1 of 10 Blake Lively began her acting career in the 1998 film-musical “Sandman” directed by her father, Ernie Lively. In 2005, she starred in her breakout role as Bridget in “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants”. In 2007, Lively starred as Serena van der Woodsen on the CW’s “Gossip Girl.” (Getty Images) previous Later on Image 2 of 10 Lively met her now-husband Ryan Reynolds in 2010 while starring opposite each other in “Green Lantern.” At that time both of them were seeing other people. They married on September 9, 2012 in a controversial ceremony at Boone Hall Plantation and Gardens in South Carolina. (Getty Images) previous Later on Image 3 of 10 Blake Lively often receives compliments for her Met Gala look. One of her most widely admired exhibitions in 2018 was “Heavenly Bodies: Celebrating Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” Lively wore an Atelier Versace gown and Lorraine Schwartz halo. (Getty Images) previous Later on Image 4 of 10 Lively celebrated “America: An Anthology of Fashion” in 2022 as co-chair and attendee of the gala. She wore an extravagant Versace gown to the major fashion event. (Getty Images) previous Later on Image 5 of 10 Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds co-chair the 2022 Met Gala with Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda and honorary co-chairs Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri and Anna Wintour. (Getty Images) previous Later on Image 6 of 10 Blake Lively has three daughters with Ryan Reynolds including James Reynolds, Inez Reynolds and Betty Reynolds. (Getty Images) previous Later on Image 7 of 10 Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds with their children at the unveiling of the Reynolds Hollywood Walk of Fame star. (Getty Images) previous Later on Image 8 of 10 In 2015, Lively starred in “The Age of Adaline” opposite actors Michelle Huisman and Harrison Ford. Here she is photographed at the premiere in New York. (Getty Images) previous Later on Image 9 of 10 Blake Lively stars in the 2018 mystery/comedy “A Simple Favor” opposite Anna Kendrick. (Getty Images) previous Image 10 of 10 Blake Lively’s late father, Ernie Lively, was an actor, acting coach, producer and director. Here, she is photographed with her mother Elaine Lively and her father Ernie in 2016. (Getty Images) Related Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Previous articleCameron Smith pulls out of BMW Championship with ‘hip discomfort’Next articleJustice Department opposes release of affidavit justifying FBI search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home Latest news TOP STORIESprintveela editor - August 16, 20220Salman Rushdie stabbing rekindles free speech debate Two years ago, Salman Rushdie joined prominent cultural figures in signing an open letter denouncing an increasingly "intolerant...Read more US NEWSprintveela editor - August 16, 20220Los Angeles County DA George Gascon found recall petition ‘insufficient’ to qualify for ballot off Video Former LA deputy DA rips Gascon: policies 'eroding' trust in...Read more Politicsprintveela editor - August 16, 20220Justice Department opposes release of affidavit justifying FBI search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home closer Video 'Broad' Trump search warrant could target 'huge' amount of docs:...Read more Entertainmentprintveela editor - August 16, 20220Actress Blake Lively celebrates: Met Gala looks, marriage to actor Ryan Reynolds and more NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now! ...Read more - Advertisement - Sportsprintveela editor - August 16, 20220Cameron Smith pulls out of BMW Championship with ‘hip discomfort’ closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....Read more POLITICSprintveela editor - August 16, 20220A public inquiry into the application of the Emergency Situations Act during convoy protests will begin on September 19. The public inquiry, which will examine the rationale for the federal government's use of emergency measures to crack...Read more Must read TOP STORIESprintveela editor - August 16, 20220Salman Rushdie stabbing rekindles free speech debate Two years ago, Salman Rushdie joined prominent cultural...Read more US NEWSprintveela editor - August 16, 20220Los Angeles County DA George Gascon found recall petition ‘insufficient’ to qualify for ballot off Video...Read more - Advertisement - You might also likeRELATEDRecommended to you Entertainment Bryce Dallas Howard Says She Was Paid Less Than Chris Pratt For ‘Jurassic World’ Films (CNN)If you're convinced, Bryce... printveela editor - August 16, 2022 0 Read more Entertainment Sheryl Crow’s untitled documentary sheds light on ‘battle with real lows’: ‘It’s really liberating’ closer Video... printveela editor - August 16, 2022 0 Read more Entertainment Ben Affleck turns 50: How he reinvented himself and rekindled his romance with Jennifer Lopez closer Video... printveela editor - August 16, 2022 0 Read more Entertainment ‘Stranger Things’ actress Millie Bobby Brown says she is studying at Purdue University closer Video... printveela editor - August 16, 2022 0 Read more Related