    Blake Lively began her acting career in the 1998 film-musical “Sandman” directed by her father, Ernie Lively. In 2005, she starred in her breakout role as Bridget in “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants”. In 2007, Lively starred as Serena van der Woodsen on the CW’s “Gossip Girl.” (Getty Images)

  • Blake Lively with her husband Ryan Reynolds at the 2014 Met Gala.
    Lively met her now-husband Ryan Reynolds in 2010 while starring opposite each other in “Green Lantern.” At that time both of them were seeing other people. They married on September 9, 2012 in a controversial ceremony at Boone Hall Plantation and Gardens in South Carolina. (Getty Images)

  • Blake Lively at the 2018 Met Gala.
    Blake Lively often receives compliments for her Met Gala look. One of her most widely admired exhibitions in 2018 was “Heavenly Bodies: Celebrating Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” Lively wore an Atelier Versace gown and Lorraine Schwartz halo. (Getty Images)

  • She co-chaired the Blake Lively 2022 Gala with her husband Ryan Reynolds.
    Lively celebrated “America: An Anthology of Fashion” in 2022 as co-chair and attendee of the gala. She wore an extravagant Versace gown to the major fashion event. (Getty Images)

  • Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively at the 2022 Met Gala together.
    Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds co-chair the 2022 Met Gala with Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda and honorary co-chairs Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri and Anna Wintour. (Getty Images)

  • A pregnant Blake Lively waves towards the camera.
    Blake Lively has three daughters with Ryan Reynolds including James Reynolds, Inez Reynolds and Betty Reynolds. (Getty Images)

  • Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds with their daughter Inez Reynolds.
    Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds with their children at the unveiling of the Reynolds Hollywood Walk of Fame star. (Getty Images)

  • Blake Lively at the "Age of Adaline" premiere in NY.
    In 2015, Lively starred in “The Age of Adaline” opposite actors Michelle Huisman and Harrison Ford. Here she is photographed at the premiere in New York. (Getty Images)

  • Blake Lively at the premiere of "A Simple Favor" in NY.
    Blake Lively stars in the 2018 mystery/comedy “A Simple Favor” opposite Anna Kendrick. (Getty Images)

  • Blake Lively with her mother, Elaine Lively and her father, Ernie Lively.
    Blake Lively’s late father, Ernie Lively, was an actor, acting coach, producer and director. Here, she is photographed with her mother Elaine Lively and her father Ernie in 2016. (Getty Images)