Actress Anne Heche to be taken off life support after organ recipient found

Actress Anne Heche will be taken off life support on Sunday, nine days after being severely injured in a car crash, as a match was found to receive her organ donors, a spokeswoman said.

Heche, 53, has been presumed dead under California law since Friday. According to spokeswoman Holly Baird, Heche still had a heartbeat and was kept on life support to preserve her organs so they could be donated.

Under current California law, death can be defined by the loss of all brain function and according to accepted medical standards.

Heche’s Mini Cooper went out of control, crashed into a house and caught fire on 5 August.

Heche, who acted in films Donnie Brasco, wag the dog as well as I know what you did last summerstruggled with the effects of a troubled childhood for decades and was part of a pioneering same-sex couple in the 1990s.

Heche and actress Ellen DeGeneres at the film’s premiere in Hollywood in April 1997 (Reuters)

Winner of a Daytime Emmy Award in 1991 for her portrayal of identical twin sisters on an NBC soap opera. Another worldHeche starred in the 1998 adventure comedy. six days seven nights with Harrison Ford and starred opposite Demi Moore and Cher in the HBO television movie. If these walls could talk.

She became one half of Hollywood’s most famous same-sex couple while dating comedian and actress Ellen DeGeneres.

Against her studio’s wishes, Heche walked publicly on the red carpet for the premiere of the 1997 disaster film. Volcanotaking DeGeneres on a date.

The couple were together for over three years before Heche ended the relationship.

In an October 2021 interview with entertainment website Page Six, Heche said she was “blacklisted” by Hollywood due to her relationship with DeGeneres.

Tommy Lee Jones (left) and Heche in a scene from the movie Volcano. (Reuters)

“I haven’t filmed in a studio for 10 years. I got fired because of a $10 million contract and didn’t see the light of day in the studio picture.”

In 2001, she married Coleman Luffoon, a cinematographer. After the couple’s divorce, Heche began a long-term relationship with actor James Tupper, which ended in 2018.

“It’s a Crazy Life”

Heche was born in Aurora, Ohio on May 25, 1969, the youngest of five children. At 13, she was shocked by her father’s death from AIDS and the discovery that he had a secret homosexual relationship.

“He was in complete denial until the day he died,” Heche told CNN’s Larry King in 2001. She said in 1998 that his death taught her that the most important thing in life is to tell the truth.

Her brother Nathan died three months after their father in a car accident.

Debris and warning tape are visible at the site where Heche crashed into a house in Mar Vista, California on August 8. (Chris Delmas/AFP/Getty Images)

Heche said her father sexually abused her as a child, which caused her mental health issues for decades, including frequent fantasies that she was from another planet.

“I’m not crazy,” Heche told ABC News in 2001 after the release of her book. Call Me Crazy: A Memoir.

“But it’s a crazy life. I grew up in a crazy family and it took me 31 years to piss me off.”

Heche (left) and Sandra Oh at a Toronto hotel promoting their film Catfight at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2016 (Chris Young/Canadian Press)

Heche’s mother, Nancy, denied her daughter’s claim that she knew about the sexual abuse, calling it “lies and blasphemy”, and her sister Abigail said she believes “the memories of our father are not true”.

She said that Heche herself questioned her own memories of that time.

Later in her career, Heche starred as a senior member of the Defense Intelligence Agency on the NBC series. Brave and appeared on a competitive show Dancing with the Stars at the end of 2020.

Heche was survived by two sons, Atlas and Homer.