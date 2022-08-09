type here...
CANADA ENTERTAINMENT Actress Anne Heche is in a coma with severe...
CANADAENTERTAINMENT

Actress Anne Heche is in a coma with severe burns after a car accident

By printveela editor

-

7
0
- Advertisment -


Hollywood actress Anne Heche remained hospitalized in critical condition, in a coma and on a ventilator on Monday, four days after being severely injured in a car crash in Los Angeles, a rep for the performer said.

Heche, 53, was hospitalized shortly after the compact car she was driving blew out of control in Los Angeles’ Westside neighborhood late Friday morning, crashed into a house and burst into flames, police said.

No one was hurt inside the house, but the impact set the house on fire, requiring dozens of firefighters to respond.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department said on Monday that the cause and circumstances of the accident are being investigated.

Heche is in a coma and did not regain consciousness shortly after the crash, said Michael McConnell, a member of the Los Angeles-based talent management company that represents her, Zero Gravity Management.

“She is currently in extremely critical condition,” he told Reuters in a text message, noting that Heche has “serious lung damage requiring mechanical ventilation and burns requiring surgery.”

The Los Angeles Times quoted Venice Beach salon owner Richard Glass as describing Heche’s visit to his store shortly before the crash, calling her “a sweet little girl” when she bought a red wig on Friday morning.

Left to right: Heche with Ellen DeGeneres at a fundraiser for then-President Bill Clinton in October 1999 in Los Angeles. (Reuters)

Heche rose to prominence for her work on the Emmy-winning daytime television drama. Another world and went on to appear in other on-screen roles, including the HBO series. hanged and films like wag the dog as well as Cedar Rapids.

In the late 1990s, she made tabloid headlines for her relationship with comedian Ellen DeGeneres around the time DeGeneres publicly came out as a lesbian. After their split, Heche married cinematographer Coleman Luffoon, but they later divorced, and she spent several years thereafter in a relationship with actor James Tupper, her co-star on a short-lived television show. men in the trees.

Previous articleFBI agents defend agency after search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home – LIVE UPDATES
Next articleTexas received No. 1 vote in preseason coaches poll as Longhorns enter second season under Steve Sarkisian

Latest news

TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Will the 5th time charm Raila Odinga in Kenya’s elections?

Raila Odinga, a smiling figure in Kenyan politics, has a remarkable history of running in national elections and...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

CPR on the set of ‘Better Call Saul’ saved Bob Odenkirk’s life, star says

(CNN)Bob Odenkirk It said he "would have been dead within minutes" had he not...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Trump-Pence proxy battle in Wisconsin GOP gubernatorial race in spotlight as primaries in four states

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for August 8 Here are...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Michael Cohen declared the ‘end is near’ for Trump after the FBI raid

closer Video FBI raids Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort FBI agents raided former President...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Anne Heche’s best friend and son visit her in hospital and offer insight into the day of the crash

closer Video Anne Heche's best friend, Heather Duffy, clarified when her...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

NBA champ Robert Harry joked about the Clippers’ title chances, predicting LeBron James

closer Video Robert Horry, winner of seven NBA championships, talks to...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

ENTERTAINMENT

Legendary Motown songwriter Lamont Dozier dies at 81

Lamont Dozier, a member of perhaps the most...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
ENTERTAINMENT

Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake dies at 84

Issey Miyake, who created one of Japan's biggest...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
ENTERTAINMENT

Ezra Miller, star of The Flash, charged with burglary in Vermont.

Actor Ezra Miller has been charged with burglary...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
ENTERTAINMENT

Singer and actress Olivia Newton-John dies at 73

Olivia Newton-John is a Grammy-winning superstar who reigned...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News