Actress Anne Heche is in a coma with severe burns after a car accident

Hollywood actress Anne Heche remained hospitalized in critical condition, in a coma and on a ventilator on Monday, four days after being severely injured in a car crash in Los Angeles, a rep for the performer said.

Heche, 53, was hospitalized shortly after the compact car she was driving blew out of control in Los Angeles’ Westside neighborhood late Friday morning, crashed into a house and burst into flames, police said.

No one was hurt inside the house, but the impact set the house on fire, requiring dozens of firefighters to respond.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department said on Monday that the cause and circumstances of the accident are being investigated.

Heche is in a coma and did not regain consciousness shortly after the crash, said Michael McConnell, a member of the Los Angeles-based talent management company that represents her, Zero Gravity Management.

“She is currently in extremely critical condition,” he told Reuters in a text message, noting that Heche has “serious lung damage requiring mechanical ventilation and burns requiring surgery.”

The Los Angeles Times quoted Venice Beach salon owner Richard Glass as describing Heche’s visit to his store shortly before the crash, calling her “a sweet little girl” when she bought a red wig on Friday morning.

Left to right: Heche with Ellen DeGeneres at a fundraiser for then-President Bill Clinton in October 1999 in Los Angeles. (Reuters)

Heche rose to prominence for her work on the Emmy-winning daytime television drama. Another world and went on to appear in other on-screen roles, including the HBO series. hanged and films like wag the dog as well as Cedar Rapids.

In the late 1990s, she made tabloid headlines for her relationship with comedian Ellen DeGeneres around the time DeGeneres publicly came out as a lesbian. After their split, Heche married cinematographer Coleman Luffoon, but they later divorced, and she spent several years thereafter in a relationship with actor James Tupper, her co-star on a short-lived television show. men in the trees.