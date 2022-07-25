Actor Paul Sorvino, best known for his roles in Goodfellas, Law & Order, has died at the age of 83.

Paul Sorvino, an imposing actor who specialized in the role of crooks and cops such as Paulie Cicero in Good guys and NYPD Sergeant Phil Cerretta. Law and orderalready died. He was 83 years old.

His publicist Roger Neal said he died Monday morning in Indiana of natural causes.

“Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino,” said his wife Dee Di Sorvino. “He was the love of my life and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage.”

With over 50 years in the entertainment industry, Sorvino has been a mainstay in film and television, playing an Italian-American communist in a Warren Beatty film. redHenry Kissinger in an Oliver Stone film Nixon and mafia boss Eddie Valentine in Rocketeer. He often said that while he may be best known for playing gangsters, his real hobbies were poetry, painting and opera.

Paul Sorvino (center) between Robert De Niro and Jon Stewart at the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival closing night to celebrate Goodfellas’ 25th anniversary. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival 2015)

Sorvino was born in Brooklyn in 1939 to a mother who taught piano and a father who was a foreman in a clothing factory. Sorvino was musically inclined from a young age and studied at the American Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts in New York City, where he developed a passion for theater. He made his debut on Broadway in 1964. Bajour and his film debut in a film by Carl Reiner Where is Poppa? in 1970.

With his imposing stature, Sorvino made a spectacular impression regardless of the medium. In the 1970s he played alongside Al Pacino in Panic in Needle Park and with James Caan Gamblerreuniting with Reiner in Oh my God! and was in an ensemble cast in William Friedkin’s comedy about a bank robbery. Brink’s work.

In John G. Avildsen’s book rocky follow up Slow dancing in the big citySorvino played a romantic role and used

dance lessons with professional ballerina Ann Ditchburn.

Sorvino was particularly successful in the 1990s, starting the decade with Lips in Beatty’s. Dick Tracy and Paul Cicero in a Martin Scorsese film. Good guyswhich was based on real-life mobster Paul Vario, and 31 episodes on Dick Wolf. Law and order. He followed those who had roles in Rocketeer, Firm, Nixon, which earned him a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination, and Baz Luhrmann Romeo + Juliet as Juliet’s father, Fulgencio Capulet.

Beatty often approached Sorvino, again engaging him in his political satire. Bullworthwhich came out in 1998 and

2016 Hollywood Love Letter The rules don’t apply. He also appeared in the James Gray film. Immigrant.

Sorvino had three children from his first marriage, including Academy Award-winning actress Mira Sorvino. When he learned that his daughter was among the women allegedly sexually harassed and blacklisted by Harvey Weinstein in the midst of the #MeToo reckoning, he told TMZ that if he had known, Weinstein “wouldn’t have gone. wheelchair”.

He was proud of his daughter and wept when she won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. Mighty Aphrodite in 1996. He told the Los Angeles Times that evening that he had no words to express his feelings.

“They’re not in any language I’ve ever heard – well, maybe in Italian,” he said.