Actor Nick Offerman revealed his love for all things outdoors at this weekend’s Library of Congress-run National Book Festival.

The annual festival kicked off on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Washington, DC, with a main-stage appearance by Offerman.

He is best known for his role as Ron Swanson in the TV show “Parks and Recreation”.

Although the actor has bid adieu to the big screen on occasion, publishing various books about his marriage and exploration of nature.

His latest book, “Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside” (Oct. 2021, Dutton/Penguin Random House), explores the land of the free through his personal travel stories. America’s Landmarks, Farms and Frontiers.

During his National Book Festival appearance, Offerman referenced the time he spent with farmers and shepherds this year on a week-long trip to butcher lambs.

The highlight of the experience, he said, was not feeling the need to be entertained or distracted by anything other than the livestock.

“All we have to do is get out in the weather and think about the sheep and the cows – Belted Galloway cows,” he said.

“They are so cute and delicious.”

“And then when it rains, we read books, and we dance and make each other laugh, and sometimes we have a few scotches.”

Offerman added that even though he cares deeply about nature and the environment, he won’t be going vegan anytime soon.

In praise of his book “Where the Deer and the Antelope Play,” Outside magazine commented: “Honest-to-God advice on how to enjoy nature.”

Forbes, meanwhile, said: “Hilarious, incisive, and equally poignant at the same time, Offerman’s love of the free land shines through.”