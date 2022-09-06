New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

If you don’t know Leslie Jordan, you probably don’t know the secret to happiness.

Emmy Award-winning actor and host of “How Y’all Doing?” ’s new bestselling author shared with Fox News Digital Saturday He is Doing “wonderfully”.

why Because he discovered the secret of his success. And, though short, Jordan’s voice — and message to all — is larger than life.

“Now, at 67, I’m happier than I’ve ever been. I’m more in tune with who I am and what I am,” Jordan said at the Library of Congress National Book Festival in Washington, DC. This weekend celebrated his new best-selling book.

“How are you all? Misfortunes and mischief from a life well lived.” Jordan’s second book cemented its place on the New York Times and USA Today bestseller lists after its release last year. Published by HarperCollins, one of the Big Five English-language publishing companies, the book earned Jordan an Audie Award for Humor.

But, as the comedy legend will tell you, his life wasn’t always very funny.

He has struggled in the past with what he calls “internalized homophobia.” [today, Jordan is a proud gay man]Losing his father as a child and becoming dependent on alcohol in his youth, Jordan – who not only writes his book but also celebrates 25 years of sobriety – describes the debilitating discomfort he experienced in his early life.

“I’ve talked to many gay men over the years who say we came out of the womb with shame,” Jordan says of his sexuality, pointing to his feminine nature as, at one time, a growing source of shame in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

“But I’m me. It’s my nature. It’s who I am. It’s the way I’m made,” the “Will & Grace” alum told Fox News Digital.

“I’m happier than I’ve ever been. I’m more in tune with who I am and what I am.” – Leslie Jordan

Hailing from a Southern Baptist community, Jordan knew from an early age that being gay meant he was different. But failing to acknowledge and embrace those differences led Jordan to destruction, he explains in his book. [southern] A charming wit that only a voice like his can do.

In making the choice to get sober, Jordan says he allowed his “weirdness” to grow — gradually he became more comfortable with himself and learned what he brought to the table.

The author also found that putting pen to paper is the way to light.

“My sponsor at the recovery program I was in, early in my sobriety, he said, ‘When you put pen to paper, it slows your mind to the speed of the pen and you get some clarity’.”

Jordan, who recounts his ‘misadventures and misadventures’ in his book – including some run-ins with the law – adopted the practice of longhand journaling much of his recovery from alcoholism, explaining how the exercise translated into his authorship.

“I write, write, write,” he admits, amassing countless journals that he stores under his bed.

Soon, HarperCollins approached him about writing a book.

Many call after Jordan’s conversion Instagram sensation throughout the pandemic – His video posts are going viral, earning him nearly 6 million followers [or, as he calls them in his book, “friends”] – The publisher saw the potential.

“HarperCollins came to me and said, ‘We’re looking at a book.’ They gave me a list of my various posts that they thought could be chapters,” he explained.

“What a wonderful writing exercise. I was able to go back and take those two-minute posts and turn them into a chapter.”

“That, the secret to happiness: doing for others.” – Leslie Jordan

In his collection of chapters, Jordan regales fans — and friends – in his raspy, irreverent voice with entertaining anecdotes about odd, funny and memorable incidents in his life – also He narrated the Audible version himself.

And with that voice – growing proverbially louder with age – Leslie Jordan delivers a message to all: Do for others.

“Sometimes I don’t own what I’ve done. It’s a big thing to write a book that’s a bestseller,” he told Fox News Digital. “But I’ve said before that the only thing that gets you fame is a stage. That’s all it gets you. And then you give or take. And I want to give.”

“That, the secret to happiness: doing for others.”

For all those struggling to find happiness, Jordan urges you to “do something for someone else” and you may find yourself in the process.

“Part of my success is that I’m very comfortable with myself,” he enthuses.

At 67, Jordan isn’t just a comfortably proud gay man. He is also a proud homosexual of faith.

“The best advice I’ve ever been given: My sponsor said go (to church), take with you everything that resonates with you, and leave the rest under the pew in front of you. Because that’s what you think. [sic] may be someone else’s kernel of truth.”

The actor, comedian, author, viral sensation and yes, singer, can be heard belting out his gospel album Companies Comin’. Last year, Jordan made his first appearance at the Grand Ole Opry in his home state of Tennessee – singing hymns from his childhood and celebrating his Baptist upbringing.

Thus, perhaps Jordan’s voice has grown louder with age, even literally.

But he’s not the only one with a voice, the Renaissance man recalls.

“Change comes from within.” – Leslie Jordan

“People think they don’t have a voice; yes, they do. Your vote counts,” he told Fox News Digital. “That’s why I think it’s so important for people, especially people in our LGBTQ+ community, to get young people registered to vote. And then change can really happen.”

Although Jordan admits to often staying out of the political debate, the author — whose new book is, in part, a moving account of the ’80s AIDS crisis — calls on gays to keep their community consciousness, as well as their personal beliefs, strong.

“Marching in the streets is great, but it only focuses on your goal. It doesn’t change things,” he explained. “Change comes from within.”

Fans of Leslie Jordan can catch him on FOX’s “Call Me Cat” — and, of course, on Instagram.