Entertainment

Actor Gary Busey faces sexual assault charges at the Monster Mania convention in New Jersey

By printveela editor

(CNN)Actor Gary Busey is facing charges of sexual assault during the annual Monster Mania convention held at the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill, New Jersey last weekend, according to police.

Cherry Hill Police responded to the hotel for a report of a sex crime. As a result of the investigation, the police department charged Gary Busse, 78, of Malibu, California, with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual intercourse, one count of criminal attempt/criminal sexual intercourse and one count of harassment.
CNN has reached out to Busey’s representatives for comment. It was not immediately known if Busey had an attorney representing him in the case.
    Police did not identify him as the actor, but his age and hometown matched the actor. Additionally, Busey was one of the attendees at the Monster Mania convention event.
      Busey is best known for his portrayal of Buddy Holly in the 1978 film “The Buddy Holly Story,” for which he was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor.
      Police said the incident remains under investigation, and anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Cherry Hill Police Department at 856-432-8834.

