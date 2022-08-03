New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Actor Dev Patel He risked his safety to stop the stabbings in Australia on Monday.

According to Australian outlet 7News, the Oscar-nominated actor was at a gas station in Adelaide, Australia, when a couple’s argument turned violent.

Patel, 32, tried to defuse the situation before stabbing the woman in the chest.

“Dev acted in his natural instincts to escalate the situation and break up the fight,” Patel’s spokesperson told 7NEWS. “The group were thankfully successful in doing so, and they remained on-site to ensure that the police and eventually the ambulance arrived.”

Police told the outlet that the 32-year-old man was taken to hospital and is expected to survive. A 34-year-old woman was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, the outlet reported.

A representative for Patel did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Although the “Slumdog Millionaire” star put his life on the line, the actor’s rep says there are “no heroes” in the situation.

“This particular incident highlights a larger systemic problem of marginalized members of society not being treated with the dignity and respect they deserve,” the spokesperson told the outlet.

Patel and his wife, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, live Australia.

Released in 2016, “Lion” was one of the biggest hits of Patel’s career. Nicole Kidman. Kidman, 55, plays a mother who adopts her son from India after he was found on the streets of Calcutta when he was just 5 years old. Years later, her grown son, Saroo (Patel), sets out to find his missing family.

Kidman has previously been open about what the film means to her, calling it a “love letter” to her children.

“I can see now for ‘Lion’ that it’s important to me because I’m a mother with adopted children,” she told Town & Country in 2016.

“This movie is a love letter to my children,” she said. “[My character] Sue is full of deep motherhood and unconditional love, which is beautiful.”

Kidman shares two adopted children with ex-husband Tom Cruise: Isabella, 29, and Connor, 27.