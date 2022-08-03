Actor Dev Patel helped stop a ‘violent altercation’ outside a convenience store in Australia

(CNN) Actor Dev Patel is not just a man who acts on the big screen.

On Monday night local time in Australia, Patel, known for his roles in films such as “Slumdog Millionaire” and “Lion”, intervened in what his representative called a “violent altercation” and successfully defused the situation.

The incident took place on August 1 at around 8:45 pm in the city of Adelaide A press release From South Australia Police. The fight involved a woman and a man, who started fighting in the street and then continued to do so at a nearby service station “where witnesses tried to break up the fight,” the statement said.

The woman then allegedly stabbed the man in the chest.

A 32-year-old man was treated at the scene before being taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

