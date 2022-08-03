Actor Dev Patel helped stop a ‘violent altercation’ outside a convenience store in Australia

(CNN)Actor Dev Patel is not just a man who acts on the big screen.
On Monday night local time in Australia, Patel, known for his roles in films such as “Slumdog Millionaire” and “Lion”, intervened in what his representative called a “violent altercation” and successfully defused the situation.
The incident took place on August 1 at around 8:45 pm in the city of Adelaide A press release From South Australia Police. The fight involved a woman and a man, who started fighting in the street and then continued to do so at a nearby service station “where witnesses tried to break up the fight,” the statement said.
The woman then allegedly stabbed the man in the chest.
A 32-year-old man was treated at the scene before being taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
According to his representatives, Patel and his friends witnessed the event as it was already underway.
“Dev acted in his natural instinct to try to de-escalate the situation and break up the fight,” the statement to CNN said. “The group thankfully succeeded in doing so and stayed on the scene to ensure the police and eventually an ambulance arrived. There are no heroes in this situation and unfortunately this particular incident highlights a larger systemic problem of not treating marginalized members of society with the dignity and respect they deserve.”
Patel’s reps added: “The hope is that the level of media attention this story is getting (only Dev, as a celebrity, was involved) can be a catalyst for lawmakers to be kind enough to come up with a long-term solution to not help. Only those people who were involved but the community at large.”
Police attended and arrested a 34-year-old woman in connection with the incident.
“The couple know each other and this is not a random incident,” the release said. She has been charged with aggravated assault causing harm.