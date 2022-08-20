Actor Bill Paxton’s family agree to settle wrongful death lawsuit

The late actor Bill Paxton’s family has agreed to settle a wrongful death lawsuit against a Los Angeles hospital and the surgeon who performed heart surgery on him shortly before his death in 2017.

The lawsuit, filed against Cedars-Sinai Medical Center more than four years ago, was due to go to court next month. But lawyers for Paxton’s 30-year-old wife, Louise, and their two children, James and Lydia, have filed a notice with Los Angeles Superior Court that they have agreed to settle.

“The issue has been resolved to the mutual satisfaction of the parties,” lawyers for plaintiffs Bruce Broye and Steve Heimberg said in a statement.

The terms are confidential, lawyers say. Emails asking the defendants to comment were not immediately returned. The agreement still needs to be approved by a judge.

Paxton, who appeared in films such as Apollo 13, Titanic as well as aliens and television series, including big lovedied in February 2017.

According to the death certificate, the cause was a stroke that occurred 11 days after surgery to replace a heart valve and repair damage to the aorta.

Claim filed in 2018

The lawsuit, filed a year later, alleged that the surgeon, Dr. Ali Hoinejad, used a “high risk and unconventional surgical approach” that was unnecessary and lacked the experience to perform, and that he downplayed the risks of the procedure.

The lawsuit alleged that Paxton was bleeding heavily, in cardiogenic shock, and had a compromised coronary artery due to erroneous treatment, and stated that Cedars-Sinai knew that Hoinejad was prone to “engaging in individualistic operations and exercising suboptimal judgment.”

Defendants said in court documents that Paxton and his family knew and understood the risks associated with the procedure and voluntarily entered into the operation. The defendants stated that there was no negligence that led to his death.

The four-year legal battle was marked by frequent attempts by the Paxton family to obtain more evidence from the hospital and frequent court hearings on the matter.

Born and raised in Fort Worth, Texas, Paxton was one of the industry’s busiest actors from the early 1980s until his death, racking up nearly 100 credits, including twister as well as Weird Science. He starred in the CBS drama series. training day When he died.