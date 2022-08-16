Actor Alec Baldwin’s fatal shooting on set was an accident, says medical investigator

The fatal shooting of a cameraman by actor Alec Baldwin last year was an accident, according to a determination made by the New Mexico Office of Medical Investigators after completing an autopsy and examining law enforcement reports.

The medical investigator’s report was released Monday by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, along with numerous FBI reports about the revolver and ammunition that were seized after the shooting.

Prosecutors have yet to decide if any charges will be filed, saying they will look into the latest reports and are awaiting mobile phone data from Baldwin’s lawyers.

Baldwin pointed a gun at cinematographer Halina Hutchins when he fired on October 21, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Sousa. They were inside a small church while preparing to film the scene.

While it’s too early to tell how much weight the medical investigator’s report will have on the district attorney’s office, Baldwin’s legal team suggested it was further evidence that the shooting was a “tragic accident” and that he should not face criminal charges.

A photograph of Hutchins is displayed during a vigil in her honor in Albuquerque, New Mexico on October 23, 2021. Hutchins had been fatally shot two days earlier after an assistant director handed Baldwin a loaded gun and told him it was safe to use it on set. Rust film set. (Andres Leighton/Associated Press)

“New Mexico authorities discover for the third time that Alec Baldwin had no authority or was unaware of the allegedly unsafe conditions on set, that he was told by the person in charge of safety on set that the gun was ‘cold,’ and believed that the gun is safe,” attorney Luc Nikas said in a statement.

The trigger had to be pulled: FBI analysis

Baldwin said in a December interview with ABC News that he pointed a gun at Hutchins at her direction on the set of the Western. Rust when it worked after he cocked it. He said he didn’t pull the trigger.

An FBI analysis of the revolver Baldwin held in his hand during rehearsal showed that it was operational at the time and would not have fired unless it was fully cocked and the trigger pulled.

The FBI report stated that with the hammer in the fully cocked position, the gun could not be made to fire without pulling the trigger while working internal components were intact and functional.

Authorities said that during FBI testing of the pistol, parts of the trigger sear and turret stop broke when the hammer was struck. This allowed the hammer to drop and the striker to detonate the primer.

“This was the only successful shot during these tests, and was attributed to internal component failure, not failure of the firearm or safety mechanisms,” the report said.

Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office in Santa Fe, New Mexico on October 21, 2021, after being questioned about the shooting. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe, New Mexico/Associated Press)

It is not clear from the FBI report how many blows the revolver’s hammer may have received during the tests.

Baldwin, who also produced the film, had previously said that the gun could not be loaded during rehearsal.

More live ammo found

Ammunition seized at the shooting location included live ammunition found on a cart and in a holster located in the building where the shooting took place. Blank and empty cartridges were also found.

The New Mexico Bureau of Occupational Health and Safety, in a scathing report released in April, detailed incidents of safety violations in violation of standard industry protocols, including evidence that production managers took limited or no action to address two misfires on set to fatal shooting.

The bureau also documented gun safety complaints from crew members that went unheeded and stated that gun specialists are not allowed to make decisions about additional safety training.

In concluding that the shooting was an accident, the New Mexico Medical Examiner’s Office cited “no apparent intent to cause harm or death” and stated that there was “no credible evidence” that the revolver was intentionally loaded with live ammunition. . on the set.