Activists in Florida say black voters have seen their political power eroded

Jacksonville, Fla. – A combination of new election laws and congressional redistricting has made it harder for black communities in Florida to organize and vote, activists say.

Florida, whose primary elections conclude on Tuesday, is one of several Republican-led states that have enacted new restrictions on voters starting in the 2020 election — as well as on third-party groups that play a major role in registering racial minorities. Florida.

Ben Frazier and his small civil rights organization, the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville, spent a recent afternoon helping a group of elderly black voters in the city update their voter registration.

That way, Frazier said, there’s no problem when they go to vote.

“We don’t want your voter registration form to be thrown away for any reason,” he said. “They’re doing a lot of different things to suppress the black vote in this city and in this state.”

Passed by Republican lawmakers in Florida last year Senate Bill 90, a sweeping law requiring people to apply more often to vote by mail. Also fixed new limits on drop boxes. And this year MLA passed Senate Bill 524It creates new and tougher penalties for things like late submission of forms to voter registration agencies.

And notably, Frazier said, the latter law created a new policing unit focused on voting crimes.

“I think it all has a chilling effect. People are afraid of the police,” he said. “We know this is one of many attempts to suppress the black vote.”



Toggle caption Joe Riddle/Getty Images

On Thursday, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a new policing unit charging 20 people with illegal voting in 2020. He said there are serious crimes that prevent those individuals from regaining their right to vote. Many details were not made public at the time, however, including some of the allegations Told to Tampa Bay Times And that Miami Herald They were not told they could not vote. Their races were also not disclosed.

DeSantis said at a news conference that the allegations and investigations by the new agency mark the beginning of the state getting serious about fighting alleged voter fraud.

“Before we proposed this [unit] These were just examples of things looking like they were cracked,” he said. “So this is just the opening salvo, it’s not the total for 2020.” Experts have found voter fraud to be extremely rare.

Black activists say the response to the 2020 election by the state’s Republican leaders is part of a larger effort to reduce black voting power.

Earlier this year, a federal judge Stated That SB 90, in particular, is part of the state’s long and “strange” history of racial discrimination. Shortly after the ruling, an appeals court ordered that the law stay in place while legal challenges work their way through the courts. In the past few days, the Department of Justice agreed The law is intentionally discriminatory.

Driving changes in Duval County

Reginald Gundy, pastor of Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church in Jacksonville, says all of these new rules in Florida feel very personal.

Gundy has spent much of his time registering voters – mostly black voters – in communities of color in North Florida. As of 2018, Gundy estimates it has enrolled more than 80,000 people in Duval County alone, the county that encompasses Jacksonville.

Gundi also works to garner votes, ensuring that people registered with his group go to the polls during elections.

“If they don’t go to the polls, we’ll be like, ‘Hey, you’re registered to vote, you didn’t vote, you need to vote,'” he said. “We can’t tell people who to vote for, but we’re pretty good at it. So, it’s made a difference in Duval County as a result.”

In 2020, Joe Biden wins Duval County. It was the first time in decades that a Democratic presidential candidate had won there.

Gundy says the change hasn’t gone unnoticed by Republican leaders in Florida. In fact, he thinks it’s why DeSantis recently redrew the state’s congressional lines in a way that cut the number of opportunity districts for black voters in half.

National Florida Democratic congressman forced to run against GOP colleague after map battle

Elections Critics worry that Florida’s new chief elections office will become more partisan

Before redistricting, there were four seats in the state where black voters had enough votes to elect the candidate of their choice. Now there are only two such seats in the state. One of those lost seats included the black community in Jacksonville.

“The way they’ve done redistricting — redistricting in Duval County — has taken away black people’s right to vote and have representation in Congress,” Gundy said. “We’re going to have a Congressional leader without a proper representation of who we are.”

Gundy says black voting power and organizational power are at their weakest in decades.

“It’s sad and we have to figure out how to solve it,” he said.

In a statement, DeSantis’ office said his redistricting decision had nothing to do with politics. A spokeswoman said the governor’s priority is to “ensure that congressional maps are constitutional and withstand anticipated legal challenges.”

DeSantis argued in the state legislature when he vetoed his maps and introduced his own that he felt the majority-minority district that included Jacksonville was unconstitutional. In a letter to MPs, he said the district is not compact and “does not conform to regular political or geographical boundaries.” They argued that the district was drawn on one race in favor of another, which DeSantis said violated the Fourteenth Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause.

Michael Sampson II, with the Jacksonville Community Action Committee, says he doesn’t buy DeSantis — who is being considered for the presidential race — isn’t making political calculations here.

“Black voting power, reducing black political power in DC is an obvious choice, especially with the governor planning to run for president,” he said.

Sampson adds that what’s happening in Florida is a “white blacklash” reacting to summer. Civil rights protests After the killing of George Floyd.

Christina Kittle with Florida for All agrees.

“There’s just been a clear attack on organizers and activists in the black community, especially since 2020,” she said. “It’s hard for us to move when there are such blatant attacks. But I don’t think … it’s stopped us. We’re still working. I see other people are too. It’s more difficult.”

Meanwhile, the state has major elections on the horizon this fall. DeSantis is running for re-election. and rape. Val Demings is seeking to unseat Sen. Marco Rubio. If she wins the uphill battle, Demings will be the state’s first black U.S. senator.