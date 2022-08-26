Activist plans to test Texas ‘In God We Trust’ law with Arabic captions

Enlarge this image toggle signature Chaz Stevens

There are those who heed the “don’t mess with Texas” warning, and there are those who do the exact opposite.

Activist Chaz Stevens is in second place. Group.

He passes a Texas law that requires public schools to demonstrate signs and posters with the national motto “In God We Trust” in “visible places”. The law requires signage to be either donated or purchased with private donations to the school.

Stevens who lives in Florida and is known for his petitions to local governments, which he heard about law about a week ago and told NPR that he was annoyed by the attempt to introduce religion – in this case Christianity – into schools.

“That should annoy you, whether you believe in God or not,” he said.

As far as he could tell, the motto was not required to be written in English. He decided to start a fundraising campaign to send posters to schools across the state with the motto written in Arabic.



“They didn’t say anything about the language,” Stevens said. “And as an artist, for me it is always art. So I thought, well, you know what looks good… and then it occurred to me that Arabic is beautiful.”

He said that his goal in this campaign is the same as in his previous endeavors.

“It’s simple – it reinforces the hypocrisy itself, turns the bureaucracy against itself, finds out what bureaucratic hypocrisy is,” Stevens said.

Texas law passed in the last legislative session

The law was passed last summer. At the time, there were more fears about the pandemic than signs, and it is only now that donations have increased., Texas Tribune reports.

Republican State Sep. Brian Hughes author bill and shared updates like groups started donating to different districts and schools.

The law requires posters or signs to be donated or “purchased through private donations” and the US flag and Texas state flag must also be featured on the poster. It “cannot display any words, images, or other information.”

Although the law does not mention that English is the only language that can be displayed, Hughes reacts to Stevens campaign news.

“Read the bill. The signature must contain the US flag “In God We Trust”, the Texas flag and “may not represent” any other words or images”, Hughes wrote. “Print what you want, but only these marks are subject to the law.”

Regardless, Stevens continues with his plan. In less than a week he raised over $18,000 and counting to finance the purchase of signs.

He said that overall the reaction was “frantic support”, including hello from director quentin tarantino on Instagram.

Stevens expands design to include more languages

Public feedback also encouraged Stevens to expand his design. It plans to include Spanish, Hindi and other languages. Stevens said that to make sure he has the correct translations, he hires translators for every language.

There is still some design work to be done, but Stevens is hoping to have his posters begin arriving in Texas schools in the next two to three weeks.

Other organizations — including Texas Republican women’s group Yellow Rose and Patriot Mobile, which describes itself as a Christian conservative wireless service provider, donated posters printed in English, schools outside of Houston as well as in the Dallas metropolitan area.

Stevens said he does not have a list of specific schools, but he is keen to send signs to politically liberal and conservative areas.

“If I send out 500 signs, I expect 98% of them won’t go up. And this is my victory,” Stevens said. “Maybe two out of a hundred are hanging on the wall. And I wanted two… That proves my point.”