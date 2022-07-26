New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The accused Dallas Love Field airport shooter has a long criminal record and previously told police she was a “prophet of God” and was married to R&B singer-songwriter Chris Brown.

Over the years, 37-year-old Portia Odufuwa has faced charges including arson, robbery, criminal trespass and false reporting in cities across North Texas.

But in many of those instances, judges deemed her incompetent to stand trial, sent her to either or both inpatient or outpatient mental health services, and the cases were dismissed, the Dallas Morning News reported. And as recently as last summer, a Dallas County judge ruled that she was not a danger to others.

Court records show Odufuwa allegedly pulled a gun on a hotel front desk clerk in April 2021, before she changed clothes in an airport bathroom at 11 a.m. Monday, pulled out a gun near the ticket counter and fired into the ceiling. When she was homeless.

Dallas police engage a female shooter who opened fire at an airport ticket counter

The woman gave rapper Chris Brown’s mansion address to police after the incident, but Dallas County Judge Kristin Wade dismissed the false reporting case until November, even though Odufuwa was deemed incompetent to stand trial and “did not successfully complete the program,” according to court records reviewed by the newspaper. She wanted to pursue mental health care elsewhere.

In October 2019, Odufuwa was arrested in Mesquite, Texas, after officers responded to a house fire and a woman standing outside watching the flames told police she had set the fire on purpose and had returned after doing so several times before. Without successfully burning down the residence where she once lived.

“I’m a prophet of God, and I need a lawyer, but I’m basically letting you all know that I’m the cause of this fire,” she told responding officers, according to court records.

Odufuwa told police she would not give more details until she could speak with her husband, whom she identified as Brown. She was not married to a rapper.

In April 2019, Odufuwa was charged with a bank robbery in Wylie, Texas, after he entered a Bank of America and displayed a note demanding an undisclosed amount of money.

Customers were moved to safety and officers apprehended Odufuwa, who was nearby, as she attempted to flee the scene.

The woman was found incompetent for testing and was treated as an inpatient and outpatient.

A crowd of passengers either fled or took cover when Odufuwa opened fire at the airport on Monday.

Dallas police said an officer who was already in an unsecured area by the ticket counter engaged the suspect and shot her in the lower part. Odufuwa was taken into custody and brought to a nearby hospital.

No passengers or police officers were injured in the incident, which forced TSA to evacuate all passengers from the terminal and re-screen everyone late, causing major delays.