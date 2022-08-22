type here...
According to the survey, 56% of Canadians say they can’t keep up with the high cost of living.

Angus Reed Poll Shows Most Canadians Are Cutting Spending

3 hours ago

Duration 2:32

An Angus Reid Institute survey shows that 80% of Canadians are cutting back on spending as prices rise due to inflation.

More than half of Canadians say they can’t keep up with the current cost of living, according to a survey released Monday by the Angus Reid Institute.

Survey firm surveyed 2,279 adult Canadians. who are members of the Angus Reid Forum from August 8-10 and found that 56 percent of them struggle to keep up as high inflation and interest rates force them to tighten their belts.

Four out of five respondents, or 80%, said they had cut some spending in the last few months, and 57% said they had cut discretionary spending.

Three-quarters of Canadians say they are stressed about money. While July inflation eased to 7.6% from a 39-year high of 8.1 in June, indicating a slowdown in inflation for the first time in more than a year, food prices rose 10% from last year.

If there is one thing all Canadians agree on, as this survey shows, it is the belief that grocery chains take advantage of high inflation to drive up prices and increase their profits—a phenomenon known as “greed.”

  • Inflation in Canada fell to 7.6%, the first slowdown since June 2021.
  • Analysis

    Inflation’s hit on consumer purchasing power means retailers could refocus on the floor

Seventy-eight percent of Canadians agree that this is happening, regardless of demographics, although major grocery chains such as Empire and Loblaws deny this, saying they have become more efficient.

To afford the essentials:

  • More than 40% of Canadians say they are postponing a major purchase and driving less.
  • 32% have canceled or reduced travel plans this year, while more than a quarter have chosen to cut charitable donations as they adjust their budgets.
  • Nineteen percent said they were saving contributions to their tax-free savings accounts and retirement savings plans.

Canadians were presented with a scenario in which they would receive an unconditional gift of $5,000 and 10% said they use it to address immediate financial obligations, while 38% used it for long-term needs; 43% would save money and 9% would make an expensive purchase.

But if the opposite were to happen—when they unexpectedly incurred expenses of $1,000 or more—half said they would not be able to bear those expenses. Thirteen percent say any unplanned spending would be “too much,” the pollster’s report says.

The Angus Reed Institute conducted an online survey. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would have an error of plus or minus two percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

