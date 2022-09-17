According to the report, Texas spent nearly $280,000 on Arch Manning’s official visit weekend.

Arch Manning, a five-star recruit in the class of 2023, verbally committed to the University of Texas in June but has spent months taking official and unofficial visits around the country.

Football programs have treated the top quarterback like royalty, including Texas, which spent nearly $280,000 a weekend hosting Manning and other recruits for an official visit in June. According to the Athletic.

Nine recruits, including Manning, and their parents spent a three-day weekend in June from arrival to departure.

Sam Khan Jr. spent more than $21,000 on airfare and transportation alone during the Texas stay. The Athletic reported through open records requests.

The recruits stayed at the Four Seasons Hotel in Austin and were each greeted with custom cakes and an array of personalized refreshments upon their arrival.

The school spent $46,696 on 34 rooms booked for athletes, their families and some of the program’s staff.

A visit to Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium included introductions by coach Steve Sarkisian — who has been the program’s head coach since January 2021 — and his assistants and an extensive photoshoot inside the stadium. Pitstops en route to the ground include a player lounge and barbershop setup. Music on the field is coming from speakers, which cost the school $3,359.12 to rent.

To conclude the first night of the visit, dinner arrangements for recruits and their families totaled $29,129.40. A parent social after dinner produced an $11,880 pool bar tab – allowed by purchase by donation.

Highlights of the second day included breakfast at the stadium with a $10,226 check, facility and campus tour, and a trip to Top Golf for $9,497.72. Dinner at III Forks ran up a bill of $36,900 and an after-dinner soiree of $31,628.75. The night also included an hour-long excursion with desserts, costing $2,357.50.

As the weekend ends at Sarkisian’s house, the players have a chance to spend some one-on-one time with the coach. Three days after the visit, Manning announced his intentions to commit to Texas on Twitter.

Four of the nine recruits over the weekend have since committed to the school.

A recruiting weekend followed the following week with similar activities, and the price tag for the 14 recruits cost the school another $350,000.

