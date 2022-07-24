According to the report of the White House doctor, Biden’s Kovid-19 symptoms have improved significantly

Washington – President Joe Biden’s condition is improving under their current treatment plan for COVID-19, according to an update released by the White House on Sunday.

The president completed his third full day of paxlovide, an antiviral treatment for the infectious disease, on Saturday night. “Her symptoms are improving significantly,” White House physician Kevin O’Connor said.

Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

The president’s primary symptom is a sore throat, which O’Connor said is the result of lymphoid activation as his body clears the virus. His pulse, respiratory rate, blood pressure and temperature all remain normal.

O’Connor said the president’s symptoms will continue to be treated with paxlovide, supported by hydration, Tylenol and an albuterol inhaler for the occasional cough.

The president’s physician said Saturday that Biden was likely infected with the BA.5 omicron subvariant of COVID-19, which has proven to be highly contagious. This strain is currently most prevalent in the US

He also said that the President will be closely monitored while continuing to work in isolation as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Friday, Biden was pictured Wearing a KN95 mask when he signed the Formula Act Legislation to help increase access to baby formula. He also appeared virtually that day in a meeting with economic and energy advisers.

Biden has been fully vaccinated and boosted twice.

Reach Chelsea Cox on Twitter at @therealco.