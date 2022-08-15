New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The contract between the Minneapolis teachers union and the school district stipulates that white teachers will be fired before teachers of color, regardless of their seniority.

The agreement reached last spring to end a two-week teacher strike states that, beginning this school year, “if a teacher who is a member of an underrepresented population among the licensed teachers on site is overqualified, the district will hire the next least senior teacher who is a member of the underrepresented population.” No.”

Additional teachers are the process by which staff are reduced at a particular school due to enrollment, funding, or other reasons.

The agreement further states that when reinstating teachers, “the district will give priority to recalling a teacher who is a member of a population underrepresented among the district’s licensed teachers.”

According to the agreement, the policies are intended to address “past discrimination” by the district, which the agreement says “disproportionately affects the hiring of teachers who are underrepresented in the district relative to the relevant labor market and community, and as a result lacks teacher diversity.”

According to the Star Tribune, 50 teachers of color will be out this fall due to cuts related to enrollment losses.

In a summary of the agreement, the union says the policies will move the district “closer to safe and stable schools.”

“Students need teachers who look like them and with whom they can relate,” the document states. “This language gives us the ability to identify and address issues that contribute to the disproportionately high turnover of teachers of color.”

Edward Barlow, a band teacher and Minneapolis Federation of Teachers executive board member, told the Star Tribune that the deal could be a “national model” for finding ways to retain teachers of color.

The agreement states that these policies will no longer apply when the district’s teacher diversity is representative of the community and labor market.

Neither Minneapolis Public Schools nor the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers responded to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.