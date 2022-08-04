According to the lawyer, on January 6, the committee requests data from the phone of Alex Jones.

Enlarge this image toggle signature Jacqueline Martin/AP

Jacqueline Martin/AP

Austin, Texas. A lawyer representing two parents who are suing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones over his false claims about the Sandy Hook massacre said Thursday that a Jan. 6 committee in the US House of Representatives requested two years of records from Jones’ phone.

Lawyer Mark Bankston said in court that the committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol requested digital recordings.

The House Committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

National Alex Jones admits that the Sandy Hook attack was “100% real”.

A day earlier, Bankston had testified in court that Jones’ attorney mistakenly sent Bankston messages from the past two years from Jones’ mobile phone.

Jones’ attorney, Andino Reynal, sought a mistrial over the erroneous transfer of the tapes and argued that they should have been returned and all copies destroyed.

He accused Bankston of trying to perform “for a national audience”. Raynal said the material included an overview copy of text messages for six months from the end of 2019 to the first quarter of 2020.

Attorneys for Sandy Hook’s parents said they were following Texas civil rules on evidence and that Jones’ attorneys missed their chance to properly request the return of documents.

National Sandy Hook family lawyer says he was given 2 years of Alex Jones text messages Sandy Hook family lawyer says he was given 2 years of Alex Jones text messages







Listen





·

3:48









3:48



“Mr Raynal is using a fig leaf (to cover up) his mistake,” Bankston said.

Bankston said the records erroneously sent to him included some of the plaintiffs’ medical records in other lawsuits against Jones.

“Mr. Jones and his intimate communications with Roger Stone are not protected,” Bankston said, referring to a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump.

Rolling Stone, citing unnamed sources. informed On Wednesday night, the Jan. 6 committee prepared to solicit data from the parents’ lawyers to help investigate the deadly riot.

A jury in Austin, Texas, is deciding how much Jones should pay the parents of a child killed in a 2012 school shooting due to repeated false claims by Infowars that the shooting was a hoax created by gun control proponents.

Politics The January 6 panel shows evidence of coordination between far-right groups and Trump allies.

Last month, a Jan. 6 House committee showed graphic and violent text messages and played videos of right-wing figures, including Jones and others, vowing Jan. 6 would be the day they fought for Trump.

The Jan. 6 Committee first subpoenaed Jones in November, demanding testimony and documents related to his efforts to spread disinformation about the 2020 election and the rally on the day of the attack.

In a subpoena letter, Rep. Benny Thompson, chairman of the Democratic Party, said that Jones helped organize the January 6 Ellipse rally that preceded the uprising. He also wrote that Jones repeatedly promoted Trump’s false allegations of electoral fraud, encouraged his listeners to go to Washington for a rally and march from the Ellipse to the Capitol. Thompson also wrote that Jones “made statements implying that you were aware of President Trump’s plans for the rally.”

Interviews with authors Sandy Hook ushered in a new era of conspiracy and lies, says author

The nine-member group was particularly interested in what Jones said shortly after Trump’s infamous Dec. 19, 2020 tweet in which he told his supporters, “Be there, it’s going to be wild!” January 6.

“The same day you went to InfoWars and called the tweet “one of the most historic events in American history,” the letter says.

In January, Jones was ousted by the committee in a hours-long virtual meeting in which he said he exercised his Fifth Amendment right against self-blame “nearly 100 times.”