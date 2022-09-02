According to the director of the CDC, there is no bad time to get a new COVID booster if you qualify.

Enlarge this image toggle signature Stephanie Reynolds/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Americans will now have access to updated COVID-19 vaccines after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved modified versions of Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccines Thursday night.

Some doses may be available as early as Friday, with wider rollout planned for next week. Health officials expect a new spike in infections this fall and winter and say vaccines that target the original coronavirus strain as well as the more contagious omicron variant will help bolster people’s waning immunity and protect against serious illness and death.

What should you keep in mind if you are ready to roll up your sleeve? CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky spoke with morning editionSteve Inskip on new boosters.

“Doses are now coming to pharmacies and other places, and I would say that if you qualify for a raise, it’s time to go and get it,” Walensky says.

There are eligibility and timing considerations

Adults aged 18 and over can get a Moderna booster, while the Pfizer-BioNTech version is legal for those over 12. In both cases, a person is only eligible for revaccination if at least two months have passed since the last COVID vaccination.

Some vaccine experts say that for maximum effectiveness, people would be better off waiting up to four months after their last COVID shot or exposure, although Walensky suggests there is some gray area.

“We have seen that almost everyone who is eligible for a raise has gone well over two months since their last shot,” she says. “Of course we wouldn’t want anyone to get vaccinated too early, and we wouldn’t want you to get vaccinated before two months later. it’s time to go ahead and get it.”

Safety and efficacy data look promising

These new boosters have been tested in mice, not humans, a controversial time-saving strategy (however, this is not unprecedented since flu shots are changed every year without regular testing).

Looking at the data, Walensky says health authorities are confident about how well the vaccines will work and how safe they are.

The data includes 600 million doses of the original vaccine that were administered across the country with what Walensky calls “exceptional safety records.” Officials also got similar safety results for an earlier version of this bivalent vaccine (meaning it targets two strains), which was tested on about 1,400 people.

This booster targeted the original coronavirus strain as well as the BA.1 omicron strain, as opposed to the more common BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants that targeted the newly authorized version of the vaccine.

“So there are very subtle differences, but we don’t have any reason to expect this to have any other safety signal than the 600 million doses we’ve given previously, or these other bivalent boosts against omicrons,” Walensky says.

What is already clear, she adds, is that protection against the virus weakens over time, and that the booster will restore protection against infection, severe illness, and death. She also points to laboratory studies that show that this updated booster improves the immune response against other variants of SARS-CoV-2, as well as a similar response to the original version.

“Therefore, we have every reason to expect it to perform just as well, and perhaps even better,” she says.

This interview was prepared by Katie Kline and edited by Simone Popperl.