According to the coroner’s findings, Anne Heche’s death was accidental.

Actress Anne Heche died of an inhalation injury and burns after a car accident two weeks ago, and the death was ruled an accident, according to a coroner’s report released Wednesday.

Heche, 53, also had a sternum fracture caused by “blunt trauma,” according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s website.

According to the coroner, a full autopsy report is still being compiled.

The Emmy Award-winning film and television actor was taken off life support Sunday at a burn center. She was injured when her car jumped over a curb and crashed into a house in West Los Angeles on August 5. The car and the house caught fire. Only Heche was wounded.

According to a statement released last week on behalf of her family and friends, Heche suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury” caused by a lack of oxygen.

She was declared brain dead but kept on life support until her organs could be donated.

Detectives investigating the accident said drugs were found in a blood sample taken from Heche. However, the police stopped the investigation after she was presumed dead.

The coroner’s office gave the date of her death as August 11.

Heche first came to prominence on an NBC soap opera. Another world in the late 1980s before becoming one of Hollywood’s hottest stars in the late 90s. She constantly appeared on the covers of magazines and in big-budget films with actors such as Johnny Depp and Harrison Ford.