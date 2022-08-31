type here...
Entertainment

According to Ana de Armas, ‘Blonde’s NC-17 rating is a bit high

By printveela editor

(CNN)Actress Ana de Armas disagrees with the film ratings given to her upcoming film “Blonde”, a fictionalized look at the life of Marilyn Monroe.

“Blonde” received an NC-17 rating from the Motion Picture Association due to “some sexual content”. According to the institute’s website. This means that the film is recommended for adults only and no one under the age of 17 should be admitted to the theatre.
De Armas, however, thinks the rating is unwarranted.
    “I don’t understand why this happened,” she said officer In the cover story. “I can tell you a lot of shows or movies that are more overt with a lot more sexual content than ‘Blonde.’ [in the cast] We knew we had to go to uncomfortable places. I wasn’t alone.”
      “Blonde” is director Andrew Dominick’s adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’ novel.
      In an interview with ScreenDaily Back in February, Dominick described the film as “a demanding film”.
      “If the audience doesn’t like it, that’s the audience’s problem,” he said. “It doesn’t run for public office.”
          He added: “It’s an NC-17 movie about Marilyn Monroe, that’s what you want, right? I want to go and see the NC-17 version of the Marilyn Monroe story.”
          The film is available for streaming on Netflix on September 23.

