According to Ana de Armas, ‘Blonde’s NC-17 rating is a bit high

(CNN) Actress Ana de Armas disagrees with the film ratings given to her upcoming film “Blonde”, a fictionalized look at the life of Marilyn Monroe.

De Armas, however, thinks the rating is unwarranted.

“Blonde” is director Andrew Dominick’s adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’ novel.

In an interview with ScreenDaily Back in February, Dominick described the film as “a demanding film”.

“If the audience doesn’t like it, that’s the audience’s problem,” he said. “It doesn’t run for public office.”

He added: “It’s an NC-17 movie about Marilyn Monroe, that’s what you want, right? I want to go and see the NC-17 version of the Marilyn Monroe story.”

The film is available for streaming on Netflix on September 23.